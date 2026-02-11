Vanderbilt WBB Gets Resume-Building Win Over Oklahoma: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball got a statement win Monday night as it took down No. 10 Oklahoma at home 102-86.

The story of the game was Vanderbilt’s backcourt. Vanderbilt’s sensational guard play between Mikayla Blakes and Aubrey Galvan was on full display, combining for 64 of the Commodores points. Blakes finished with a game-high 34 points on 13-for-23 shooting along with her six assists and four rebounds. Galvan also shot the lights out for Vanderbilt, scoring a career-high 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting and 3-for-5 from three-point land. Galvan also played a game-high 37 minutes.

Blakes and Galvan are just the third duo of SEC teammates to each score 30 or more points in a game this century and the first to do it since 2017

It was a game where Vanderbilt got control from the start and never gave it up. In the first quarter, Vanderbilt built up a 12 point lead before growing it to a 19-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Vanderbilt played even with Oklahoma, keeping the lead in the double digits for the final two quarters.

“They were making fun of me on the way over here, because they said the first thing I’m going to say is ‘I’m really proud of my team’, and they’re right. I’m really proud of them. I think what we’re trying to do here is to be relentless in our quest for continuous improvement. Obviously, the goal is to win, but I want us to be consistent in the work. Showing up for your day and working, being diligent, so that we can put ourselves in a position not only to win, but ultimately to be the best possible team we can be at the right time,” Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph said.

It was Vanderbilt's largest margin of victory over an AP Top 10 team since 2010. With the win, Vanderbilt moves to 23-2 and now sits by itself in second place of the SEC and just a game behind South Carolina for first in the conference.

Up next, Vanderbilt takes on one of its toughest opponents this season as the Commodores welcome No. 4 Texas to Memorial Gymnasium Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt football has named Ari Shinaver as its new nickels coach. Shinaver has been Vanderbilt's assistant defensive backs coach since 2022.

Vanderbilt women's basketball star Mikayla Blakes is now the new leader in points per game in women's college basketball. She is now averaging 25.9 points per game.

College Baseball Central has named Vanderbilt shortstop Ryker Waite as one of the outlet's uncut gems heading into the 2026 season. An uncut gem is a player that has the potential to far surpass his preseason expectations, as College Baseball Central defines its criteria.

