Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The Auburn Tigers have dropped two straight games in the SEC, and now they need to stop themselves from spiraling when they host the No. 19-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores tonight.

Vanderbilt is coming off a tough 92-91 loss to Oklahoma, so the Commodores are also looking to get back on track tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Tuesday night SEC showdown.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Vanderbilt +4.5 (-114)

Auburn -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt +172

Auburn -210

Total

OVER 161.5 (-110)

UNDER 161.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 10

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Neville Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Vanderbilt Record: 19-4 (6-4 in SEC)

Auburn Record: 14-9 (5-5 in SEC)

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Vanderbilt's last five games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Vanderbilt's last six road games

Auburn is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Key Player to Watch

Keyshawn Hall, F - Auburn Tigers

Keyshawn Hall is going to be the most important player on the court tonight. He's averaging 21.0 points per game this season, along with 7.0 rebounds. The forward is also shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. He comes into this game having scored 21+ points in four straight games.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick

I'm not sold on this Auburn team being as good as the betting market treats them. The Tigers are just 104th in effective field goal percentage and 241st in defensive efficiency, yet the betting market treats them like they're one of the better teams in the SEC. By comparison, Vanderbilt is 18th and 44th in those two aforementioned metrics.

Vanderbilt should also be able to attack the perimeter, the weak point of the Auburn defense, which was exposed in their most recent game against Alabama.

Of course, Auburn has an advantage with the Tigers being on their home court. I think the Commodores are overall the better team, so I'll take the points with Vanderbilt.

Pick: Vanderbilt +4.5 (-114) via FanDuel

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

