Vanderbilt WBB Makes History: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball made history Thursday night in Starkville, Mississippi by beating Mississippi State 89-84 to achieve an 18-0 record for the first time in program history. It was a close game, but the Commodores held on late to achieve its best start to a season ever.

To probably nobody’s surprise, Vanderbilt was once again led by star point guard Mikayla Blakes, who shined in the victory. Blakes finished with 38 points on 11-for-23 shooting and hitting five three-pointers. Blakes also made all 11 free throws and had a game-high seven assists.

It was a 21-6 run in the third quarter that made the biggest difference. The Commodores trailed by four and then took an 11-point lead heading into the final quarter. Though Mississippi State played tough in the fourth, outscoring Vanderbilt six points, the Commodores were able to make the play they needed to close the game out.

“I’m really proud of my team for coming through in a gritty game on the road in the SEC. It’s never easy in this conference, I don’t care who you’re playing. Mississippi State played a really hard and physical game, but we did what we had to do down the stretch with lots of contributions from everyone, especially from our relentless competitor and leader, Mikayla Blakes,” Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph said.

The win also marked the first time since the 1992-1993 season that the Commodores have reached 5-0 in SEC play. In that season, Vanderbilt made it to the Final Four. Vanderbilt will continue its hot start to the season Monday in New Jersey as it faces off against No. 8 Michigan at the Coretta Scott King Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt swimming vs. Kentucky and Texas A&M, 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Vanderbilt Invitational, Day 1 on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt bowling at the Northeast Classic, Day 1 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat Mississippi State 89-84.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt’s bowling spring season begins today. The Commodores head up to the Northeast for the Northeast Classic, an event hosted by Sacred Heart in New Castle, Delaware. Vanderbilt is one of 36 teams competing in the three-day event, which begins with five sets of five Baker matches Friday morning.

Vanderbilt is coming off a fall season in which it finished as the runner-up in the Colonial Lanes Classic. Vanderbilt also finished in the top three in the Bulldog Classic and the Destination Orlando Tournament.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

28 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

"He just really doesn't care what other people think. That pisses people off." Jay Cutler's high school coach Bob Clayt

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: