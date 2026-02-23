Vanderbilt WBB Takes Down Ranked Kentucky Again: The Anchor

It was another nailbiter against a familiar opponent for No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball against No. 16 Kentucky Sunday, but it was the same as the first meeting of the season. The Commodores came away with a 81-79 win over the Wildcats.

It came down to the final minute. Vanderbilt trailed 79-78 with the clock winding down, just 10 seconds to go. Two seconds later, Vanderbilt freshman Aubrey Galvan dribbled to her left, spotted up at midrange and drilled the game-winning shot to put Vanderbilt in front with 7.2 seconds left in the game. Kentucky had a chance to win it in the final second, but missed a jump shot that was rebounded by Mikayla Blakes, who hit a free throw for Vanderbilt to win by two.

Of course, it was none other than Blakes who led the game in scoring with 35 points. It was the second time she scored 30 or more against Kentucky this season. Galvan was the second-leading scorer for Vanderbilt as she put up 20 points in 37 minutes for the Commodores, including the shot that wound up being the game-winner.

As a team, Vanderbilt shot 48 percent from the floor, but just 29 percent from beyond the arc.

It was a game where Vanderbitl and Kentucky were close throughout the game, but the Wildcats were in the lead for a large majority of the game. In fact, Vanderbilt only led for 3:38. But with the win, Vanderbilt moved to 25-3 and clinched a top four spot in the SEC, meaning the Commodores will have a double-bye for the SEC Tournament.

“I felt like it was a full team effort. We really needed everyone, especially with Sasha being out today. But I could tell the week leading up, and especially this morning at shootaround, that they were locked in, not only for her, but for the seniors,” Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph said. “I love the way that we continue to grow, whether we’re winning or, you know, whether we lost a game. This team continues to pour into each other, pour into the process, pour into my staff. I love that we were able to win today.”

The Anchor: Monday, Feb. 23, 2026

In Vanderbilt baseball’s first eight games of the season, the Commodores have hit 22 home runs. Through eight games a season ago, Vanderbilt had just five home runs as a team.

Brodie Johnston is tied for second in college baseball in home runs. Johnston is tied with Justin LeBron, Judd Utermark and Evan Appelwick.

As a conference, SEC baseball had a record of 44-4 across all weekend series, including Vanderbilt’s sweep of Marist.

Sunday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt lacross lost to No. 17 Denver 17-9.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat Missouri 6-1.

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat No. 16 Kentucky 81-79.

Vanderbilt baseball beat Marist 8-1.

Vanderbilt bowling finished in fifth place at the Big Red Invitational.

Monday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m. CT.

