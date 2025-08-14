Vanderbilt WBB Non-Conference Schedule Released: The Anchor

Vanderbilt Commodores

Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Shea Ralph directs her team against the Tennessee Lady Vols during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced her team’s non-conference schedule Monday. 

The Commodores 13-game out of conference slate features a game in Paris, France, the United States Virgin Islands and a date with Michigan on Martin Luther King Day. The ‘Dores will face the Wolverines at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Vanderbilt opens its season in Paris against California on Nov. 3 before returning home for a game against Furman on Nov. 10. Vanderbilt’s game against the Golden Bears will be the first time the school’s women’s basketball program has played a regular season game in Europe. 

Vanderbilt will then go on the road to Austin Peay and Western Kentucky before returning to Nashville for dates against Alabama State and Tennessee State.

Then, the Commodores travel to the Virgin Islands to take on Oregon State Nov. 27 and either BYU or Virginia Tech Nov. 29. After that, Vanderbilt hosts Virginia in the SEC/ACC Challenge Dec. 3. The event will take place on the same day Vanderbilt men’s basketball hosts its SEC/ACC Challenge game against SMU.

Here is the full non-conference schedule for Vanderbilt women’s basketball.

Vanderbilt WBB Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 3 - vs. California (in Paris, France)

Nov. 10 - vs. Furman

Nov. 12 - at Austin Peay

Nov. 19 - at Western Kentucky

Nov. 21 - vs. Alabama State

Nov. 23 - vs. Tennessee State

Nov. 27 - vs. Oregon State (in USVI)

Nov. 29 - vs. BYU/Virginia Tech (in USVI)

Dec. 3 - vs. Virginia 

Dec. 15 - vs. South Florida 

Dec. 18 - vs. UAlbany 

Dec. 20 - vs. Texas Southern

Dec. 28 - vs. Stonehill

Jan. 19 - vs. Michigan (in Newark, New Jersey)

Recent Vanderbilt bowling graduate and four-time All-American Isabel Allen will join the Commodores as an assistant coach. 

Allen is a two-time transfer, where she bowled at McKendree from 2020-2023 and won the 2022 and 2023 NCAA Championship and 2023 ITC Championship. In 2024, she bowled for Jacksonville State in the Gamecocks’ inaugural bowling season. 

As a Commodore, Allen got second-team All-America and All-Conference USA honors.

“We are very excited to have Issy step into a coaching role,” head coach John Williamson said. “She’s knowledgeable and passionate about bowling and will be a valuable resource to us. She has proven success bowling on the collegiate, national and international levels. Our current team members look up to her, and we know she’ll be a great role model for our group.”

