Vanderbilt WBB to Play at Coretta Scott King Classic: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball got some scheduling news for the upcoming season.
The Commodores will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Jan. 19 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in the second edition of the Corey’s Scott King Classic. The two schools will tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT.
The Coretta Scott King Classic celebrates leadership, equality and empowerment in women’s basketball. The event also honors and remembers the life of King.
“It is an honor to be invited to participate in the Coretta Scott King Classic against Michigan this season,” Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph said. The opportunity to honor Mrs. King’s legacy was one we could not pass up, since our student-athletes are living beneficiaries of her advocacy. We feel fortunate to align our program with the work of the entire King family, to celebrate Mrs. King’s conviction to create equality and empowerment for all of us, and to continue the fight for gender equity in sports.”
The game in January will be the fifth time the two schools have met in women’s basketball, with Vanderbilt leading the all-time series 3-1. Michigan did win the last matchup in Ann Arbor 50-42.
The Lady ‘Dores will also play neutral site games in Paris, France to start the season and participate in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in the Caribbean on Nov. 27-29.
