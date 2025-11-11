Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Moves to 2-0: The Anchor
Vanderbilt women’s basketball cruised to a win over Furman Monday night by a score of 96-48 in the home opener.
The story of the game was Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, who led Vanderbilt in scoring with 16 points as she hit two of her three three-pointer attempts in the game. Mikayla Blakes played well, as usual against Furman, scoring 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting and 2-for-6 from long range.
The game was never in doubt for Vanderbilt. The Commodores led 43-22 at halftime and continued to pour on the points in the third quarter, outsourcing Furman 28-10 in the frame. In the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt extended the lead further as it approached a 50-point lead.
As a team, Vanderbilt shot 56 percent overall and 40 percent from three-point range, hitting 10 of its 25 attempts. But the category that was most glaring was the turnover differential. Vanderbilt forced 28 turnovers when the Commodores had only 12 giveaways. Vanderbilt turned the 28 takeaways into 41 points as it outscored Furman 41-5 in points off turnovers.
The only thing that Vanderbilt struggled at throughout the game was its performance at the three throw line. The Commodores shot just 12-for-22 (55 percent) from the stripe. But in the end, it did not come back to bite them. With the win, Vanderbilt moves to 2-0 on the season. Up next, Vanderbilt travels to Clarksville to take on Austin Peay Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt soccer’s SEC Tournament Championship win over LSU on Sunday was the fourth conference title in program history and the second in the six seasons under head coach Darren Ambrose. The first conference championship under Ambrose occurred in 2020. With the game going to 10 rounds of penalty kicks in the shootout victory, it was the first SEC Championship game that went into a shootout.
At the conclusion of the SEC Tournament, four Vanderbilt players were named to the all-tournament team: goalkeeper Sara Wojdolko, Sydney Watts, Courtney Jones and Olivia Stafford
Vanderbilt has been red hot as the NCAA Tournament approaches. The Commodores have won eight straight victories heading into the tournament, which begins Friday.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener
94 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“I was chairman of the rules committee so I certainly did see that the 3-point shot would change the college game.”- C.M. Newton