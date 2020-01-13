VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vanderbilt's Evans And Obinna On Saturday's Loss To Texas A&M

Greg Arias

It was a tough day all around for the Vanderbilt Commodore men's basketball team on Saturday as shortly before tipoff it was announced that the team would be without star forward Aaron Nesmith. Then the Commodores proceeded to produce their worst game of the season against Texas A&M on the same day the Aggies found their game and provided their best game of the season. 

The outcome was not pretty as the Aggies dominated from the jump en route to a decisive 69-50 win, their second against one defeat in conference play while the Commodores slipped to 0-2 in conference play and lost their 22cd consecutive league contest in the process. 

This was supposed to be the day that streak was to be put to bed, never to be thought of again, instead they are smacked with the Nesmith injury and have to attempt to play a game with just one practice under their belts without their star. 

Ejike Obinna was a bright spot for the Commodores despite the final outcome, as the redshirt sophomore from Nigeria produced a season-high 12 points along with seven rebounds and set a career-high in minutes played with 31:31 

Junior Maxwell Evans matched Obinna with 12 points to tie for high scoring honors. He shot 50% from the floor, gathered four rebounds, had one steal and one turnover in the game. 

The two players spoke with the media following the game with the video available above. 

In the absence of Nesmith, both Evans and Obinna along with Saben Lee, who was double and sometimes triple-teamed by the Aggies on Sunday must now take on an increased role and provide scoring for the Commodores down the stretch as the number one goal for this team now is likely to find a way to snap the conference losing streak. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Basketball Snake Bitten Again, And Again, And Again

There's bad luck and then there's the stretch of bad luck the Vanderbilt Commodores are enduring of late.

Greg Arias

South Carolina Too Much For Vanderbilt As Commodores Fall 93-57

The Vanderbilt women didn't have enough on Sunday to pull off the upset of 4th ranked South Carolina at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Nesmith Injury Season-Ending As Vanderbilt Now Struggles For Answers

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse informed the media following the team's loss to Texas A&M that Aaron Nesmith would be out for the remainder of the season with a stress fracture in his right foot.

Greg Arias

Texas A&M Too Much For Vanderbilt Without Nesmith in 69-50 Blowout

Two streaks continued for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday as their 21 game conference losing streak stretched to 22 while their streak of consecutive games with a three-point basket reached 1,080 in their 69-50 loss to the visiting Texas A&M Aggies.

Greg Arias

Nesmith Out Today For Texas A&M With Foot Injury

The leading scorer in the SEC, Aaron Nesmith will miss today's game against Texas A&M with a foot injury.

Greg Arias

Deeper Dive Into The Numbers As Texas A&M Visits Vanderbilt

Let's take a look at some other numbers for the Aggies as they get set to face the Commodores later today at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Dan Patrick Says "Vanderbilt Shouldn't Be In The SEC"

Hall of Fame Broadcaster and national radio host Dan Patrick said on the Friday edition of his nationally syndicated radio show that "Vanderbilt shouldn't be in the SEC."

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Quick Hitter: Texas A&M Edition

Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt today to take on the Commodores at Memorial Gym in an important SEC matchup for both teams.

Greg Arias

Carlson, Kim Invited To Play Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament

Two Vanderbilt student-athletes invited to play in the second annual Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball To Honor 1974 Conference Champions Saturday

Vanderbilt basketball to honor the 1965, 74 and 93 regular season conference championship teams this season.

Greg Arias