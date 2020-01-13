Vanderbilt's Evans And Obinna On Saturday's Loss To Texas A&M

It was a tough day all around for the Vanderbilt Commodore men's basketball team on Saturday as shortly before tipoff it was announced that the team would be without star forward Aaron Nesmith. Then the Commodores proceeded to produce their worst game of the season against Texas A & M on the same day the Aggies found their game and provided their best game of the season.

The outcome was not pretty as the Aggies dominated from the jump en route to a decisive 69-50 win, their second against one defeat in conference play while the Commodores slipped to 0-2 in conference play and lost their 22cd consecutive league contest in the process.

This was supposed to be the day that streak was to be put to bed, never to be thought of again, instead they are smacked with the Nesmith injury and have to attempt to play a game with just one practice under their belts without their star.

Ejike Obinna was a bright spot for the Commodores despite the final outcome, as the redshirt sophomore from Nigeria produced a season-high 12 points along with seven rebounds and set a career-high in minutes played with 31:31

Junior Maxwell Evans matched Obinna with 12 points to tie for high scoring honors. He shot 50% from the floor, gathered four rebounds, had one steal and one turnover in the game.

The two players spoke with the media following the game with the video available above.

In the absence of Nesmith, both Evans and Obinna along with Saben Lee, who was double and sometimes triple-teamed by the Aggies on Sunday must now take on an increased role and provide scoring for the Commodores down the stretch as the number one goal for this team now is likely to find a way to snap the conference losing streak.

