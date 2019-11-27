Vandy
Video: Stackhouse On Win Over Southeastern Louisiana

Greg Arias

THe Vanderbilt Commodore men's basketball team improved to 5-1 on the season with a 78-70, hard fought win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Monday night at Memorial Gym.

The Commodores got a career high 16 points from Maxwell Evans and four others including Scottie Pippen Jr. (15), Aaron Nesmith (14), Saben Lee (12), and DYlan Disu (11) joined Evans in double figurs for the contest.     

Along with his 11 points, Disu added 12 rebounds to claim a double-double in the win 

In their previous two outings, the Commodores had shot the basketball at a better than 60% mark in wins over Austin Peay and South Carolina State. That number dropped to justs 41.4 versus the Lions. 

While the Commodores continued to share the basketball and get multiple scorers into double figures, it is clear that this team can be really entertaining to watch when it shoots well, but can also cause the viewers to fall asleep when they shot as they did in this one. 

There's no doubt that Stackhouse and his staff have improved this squad over a season ago, but there is still work to be done before the Commodores hit conference play.

That work continues this Saturday when they men host the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at 7pm at Memorial Gym. 

Currently 4-1 on the season, Tulsa has wins over Austin Peay (72-65)  and Southeastern Louisiana (73-66) and play host to South Carolina State Wednesday afternoon before traveling to Nashville to face the Commodores Saturday in the final game of the Vanderbilt Invitational.        

The Commodores will then host Buffalo (12-3) and Liberty (12-14) before their second road trip of the season on the 18th to face Loyola-Chicago in Phoenix, Arizona. 

