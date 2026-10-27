What is the Floor and Ceiling for Vanderbilt Basketball This Season?

Less than a week from today, Vanderbilt men’s basketball will tip off its 2026-27 season against Bellarmine Nov. 2 as head coach Mark Byington begins his third season in his time in Nashville.

The Commodores brought back just three players from last season’s roster, but two of those three are point guard and potentially the best player in college basketball, Tyler Tanner as well as starting forward Chandler Bing.

In the transfer portal, Vanderbilt did plenty of work to stack its roster. It added center Bangot Dak from Colorado, big man Berke Buyuktuncel, shooting guard Ace Glass and guard T.O. Barrett. But the depth continues with the freshmen on Vanderbilt’s roster with guards Ant Brown Jr. and Gabe Nesmith. On paper and through a few exhibition games, the depth is real in the front court and the back court for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt plays 32 games in the regular season between its 14 nonconference games and 18 SEC matchups. What is the floor and the ceiling for this year’s Vanderbilt team in terms of record and postseason outlook? Let’s take a look.

The Floor

First, let’s define what the floor would look like for Vanderbilt. It would probably mean that Vanderbilt’s new pieces all take a lot of time to develop a solidified chemistry. Perhaps the chemistry stays a little stagnant out of the games and Vanderbilt has some closer wins against Memphis and Wake Forest.

The floor also probably would look like Vanderbilt’s freshman class not providing as much as the coaching staff would hope for. Still productive to an extent, but maybe not productive enough to where Vanderbilt would be a credible threat to win the SEC.

As a team, the floor, or the worst case scenario, would look like Vanderbilt not being able to have a consistent outside shooting threat like it did last year with Tyler Nickel. The overall three-point shooting was one of the biggest questions coming into this season. What if nobody steps up to be this season’s Nickel?

Record-wise, Vanderbilt still would be fine overall in nonconference. The Commodores should still beat Memphis, Wake Forest and UCF at home. However, in a worst case scenario outlook, winning at Ohio State would be difficult to do. Maybe something weird could happen out west against California as well.

In SEC play, Vanderbilt has plenty of tough road games and a few tough home games. In a floor scenario, finding wins at Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama would be difficult. Beating teams like Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, maybe even Auburn at home could be a challenge as well.

In a worst case scenario, Vanderbilt should still be talented enough to be in the middle of the pack of the SEC where it has around a 8-10, 9-9 record in conference.

With all that in mind, a worst case, nightmare scenario isn’t all that bad. Vanderbilt still would have a floor of finishing with a record of 21-11, perhaps 22-10 with a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Ceiling

This would be the dream scenario for Vanderbilt basketball. The ceiling for Vanderbilt basketball would be defined by Tyler Tanner taking another significant jump in his game where he is a finalist and potentially the winner of the National Player of the Year Award.

It would also look like the Commodores not really needing to take that long to develop well between the transfer additions and the freshmen on the roster. It would be a season where a player like Ace Glass could potentially become the team’s bonafide three-point shooter. A season where Ant Brown and Gabe Nesmith prove to be stellar options in the backcourt and be starting-caliber options. A season where Jayden Leverett and Jackson Sheffield end up being highly-productive guys off the bench in the paint.

If Vanderbilt has that type of season, it would easily go undefeated in nonconference play, a perfect 14-0. During conference play in a best case scenario, there would likely be a couple of road games Vanderbilt still drops and maybe a couple of conference road games as well.

In a best case scenario, the ceiling for Vanderbilt is a regular season record in the area of 28-4 with perhaps the top spot in the SEC Tournament. That would probably translate to Vanderbilt having No. 2 or even a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament with the potential to make a run to Detroit if everything goes pretty much perfectly.

Either way, Vanderbilt should make the NCAA Tournament with the talent on the roster. The Commodores begin its new campaign Monday against Bellarmine.

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