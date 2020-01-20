VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Where To Go From Here For Stackhouse, Commodores Basketball

Greg Arias

Saturday afternoons 66-45 blowout loss to arch-rival Tennessee at Memorial Gym might well have been the moment Vanderbilt men's basketball officially hit rock bottom. 

No, it's not the fault of first-year head coach Jerry Stackhouse, well not the biggest part of it anyway. One can question coaching decisions he has made during the course of his first 17 games on the bench, but that's it. 

Stackhouse didn't recruit the majority of this roster, he didn't fail to find more shooters who can knock down threes or scorers who can slice and dice defenses with drives to the basket. He's simply coaching what he was given, and with all due respect to the current players on the roster, that's not much in the SEC, especially when your best player goes down for the year.  

This team plays hard, they did Saturday. They never quit despite being down double-digits late in the game. From my very limited interactions with them, they seem like outstanding young men who have bright futures in whatever they choose to do, it won't be in basketball for most, however.  

Again, I'm not trying to beat on kids, but when looking at the current state of Vanderbilt basketball one has to be honest and part of that honesty is looking at every aspect of the program. That includes the current talent level. 

There are some pieces on this current roster, pieces that could play a big role in reviving the program, but they need some better players upfront to lead them. 

Why do I say that?  One has to look no further than this season when Aaron Nesmith was healthy to see that with a true star player, the current pieces were able to fill roles and play complimentary basketball. Nesmith and Saben Lee, who is an outstanding talent himself were a nice one-two punch that along with their teammates around them gave hope that the conference losing streak would indeed end this season. 

Without Nesmith, however, Lee is now the focus of the opponent's defense. Yes Maxwell Evans has stepped up his game and Scottie Pippen Jr. is playing at a nice level for a true freshman, but neither of those players is on Nesmith's level and right now they don't scare anyone.

In the future, perhaps even before the end of this season, both Evans and Pippen Jr. might well be, but they aren't there today, and the Commodores need it sooner rather than later. 

So what's the solution now? 

I'm no basketball coach. My one season fo youth league basketball as a 10-year old kid in 1978 doesn't qualify me to talk X's and O's of coaching, but as someone who has watched college and called hundreds of high school games over the years, I understand the game. 

The game is about talent. Talent wins even sometimes when the coaching isn't the best. Combine great talent and great coaching and you get something really special. 

Stackhouse has to endure the remainder of this season, there's no avoiding that, and with the looks of things, it's not going to be much fun. When the season ends, that when the real work will begin for him and his staff. 

I think he can coach, and it seems his players like him, but what can he do on the recruiting trail will be the real test of he and his staff, because without more talent, things will remain the same, and that's not going to be good enough for anyone associated with Vanderbilt basketball. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"The Streak" Might Have Ended, But It Will Live On In Vanderbilt History

Every streak in the long history of sports has come to an end at some point. That doesn't make it feel any better for the players and fans who endure the end.

Greg Arias

Social Media Responds To Stackhouse Post-Game Comments On End Of Streak

The Vanderbilt Commodores streak of 1,080 consecutive games with a made three-point basket came to an end Saturday against Tennessee. But it was a comment from head coach Jerry Stackhouse that has social media abuzz.

Greg Arias

Second Half Shooting Dooms Commodores in 66-45 Loss To Volunteers

It was no surprise that the Vanderbilt Commodores struggled to score points, but in the end, those struggles, and 23% shooting doomed then in a 66-45 loss to the rival Tennessee Volunteers.

Greg Arias

It's Rivalry Day As Vanderbilt Hosts Tennessee This Afternoon

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers renew aquaintances on the hardwood later this afternoon at Memorial GYm. Here's a deeper look at some numbers for the Vols as the two teams prepare for tipoff.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Tennessee Edition

Here are some quick-hitter facts before today's game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Walters Enters Transfer Portal Leaving Vanderbilt With No Returning Quarterbacks

According to initial reports quarterback Allan Walters has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Greg Arias

Wallace Becomes Second Commodore QB To Leave Program

Quarterback Deuce Wallace has announced via his Instagram account that he is leaving the Vanderbilt football program.

Greg Arias

Alumnus Donates $5M To Enhance Facilities And Support Services

Vanderbilt men's basketball receives $5 million dollar gift to enhance facilities and support services.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin Potential Golden Spikes Candidate

The NCAA site released a list of a single player at each position that could be a candidate to win the Dick Howser or Golden Spikes Award for 2020. To no surprise, Vanderbilt's Austin Martin is among those listed.

Greg Arias

Commodores Baseball Season Tickets Available As Season Starts Feb. 14

Vanderbilt is coming off its second national championship in six seasons as part of an SEC-record 59-win campaign. The Commodores return 18 letter winners including eight pitchers who manned a staff that ranked third nationally in strikeouts per game (10.9) last season. Single-game and all-session passes to the MLB4 College Baseball Tournament featuring Vanderbilt, Michigan, Cal Poly and UConn in Scottsdale, Arizona, are now on sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Greg Arias