Why Mark Byington Believes Tyler Tanner's Team USA Experience is Valuable Despite Roster Cut
Tyler Tanner hopped on a plane at Nashville International Airport and flew out to Colorado Springs with an opportunity to establish himself as one of top 12 American players under 19 years old in the country.
Tanner’s first day in Colorado Springs allowed him to show that he belonged while his second day saw him take a step back before failing to bypass the first round of cuts.
The Vanderbilt point guard’s stay with Mark Pope’s Team USA was short, but Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington believes it was worthwhile. Tanner shared the floor with some of the nation’s top high schoolers and rising sophomores–and made a highlight reel behind the back pass in the process.
“It’s the elite of the elite,” Byington told Vandy on SI. “Even being one of 33, it’s not just an honor because you’re gonna take so much from that, learn from that. Whether he made the team or not, he’s kind of in the USA system, which is a good thing.”
To go to Colorado Springs, Tanner had to miss action at the Huber Center in Vanderbilt’s first few days of practice. Each day is important for Tanner–who is just one of three returning Vanderbilt players–to develop chemistry with Vanderbilt’s newcomers.
Byington would rather have Tanner experiencing what he did in Colorado Springs, though.
“It’s great for him, great for us,” Byington said in an interview that occurred on the day that Tanner was cut from the roster. “He’s missing practice here, but it’s an excused absence. He could stay away as long as he needs to as long as he’s doing that.”
Tanner enters his sophomore season at Vanderbilt after a freshman season in which he averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and subsequently earning the “face of the program” title from Byington.
Vanderbilt’s other guards all departed from the program for various reasons, but Tanner was the one that it kept despite all the movement around him. Now, Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton, Vanderbilt wing Tyler Nickel and Tanner will run the show for Byington’s group in each of their second years in the system.
“The best thing we did this offseason was we kept the three players that I feel are hugely impactful for our program,” Byington said. “What I am most excited about is that Tyler Tanner, Tyler Nickel and Devin McGlockton came back because it was clear to me and my staff that they care about the right things, they care about others, they care about Vanderbilt. So kind of keeping them around was the best thing we did this offseason.”
Tanner returned quickly from his stay in Colorado Springs and was back to work at the Huber Center days later. Perhaps it wasn’t easily noticeable, but Byington believes his point guard came back better off for what he’s experienced.
He also feels as if he’s better off because he’s got Tanner back.