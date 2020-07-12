CommodoreCountry
Commodores Defense Has Room For Improvement in 2020

Greg Arias

Ted Roof, a coaching veteran with a bit of a nomadic reputation (11 schools in 25 years), has taken over as the defensive coordinator for the Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason in 2020, and there is hope for better results this time around. 

Last season under former coordinator Jason Tarver, the Commodores defense dipped statistically for the second consecutive season, prompting the move replacing him with Roof. However, considering the defensive background of Mason, this trend is somewhat troubling given that between head coach and coordinator, things should have been better on that side of the ball. 

This season, Roof, who's career numbers have somewhat mirrored that of the talent he has had on hand, will have a veteran unit at his disposal, including some depth, especially on the defensive line. 

That line might well be the strength of this defense, though the secondary last season was statistically the team's strength and should be better this time around.  

Here are some numbers on the 2019 defense. 

  • Scoring Defense- 31.8 ppg         National Rank 95
  • Points Per Play- 0.48 ppp           National Rank 110
  • Total Defense- 437 ypg               National Rank 110
  • Yards Per Play- 6.6 ypp                National Rank 117
  • 3rd Down Conv- 39.1%               National Rank 63
  • Rush Defense- 209 ypg               National Rank 115
  • Yards Per Carry- 5.3 ypc              National Rank 119
  • Negative Plays- 9%                      National Rank 67
  • Explosive Rush Allowed- 8.5      National Rank 113
  • Pass Defense- 228 ypg               National Rank 66
  • Yards Per Attempt- 8.4                National Rank 117
  • QB Rating- 152                            National Rank 118
  • Completion %-61.5%                   National Rank 83
  • Explosive Pass- 8.2                      National Rank 119    

As you can see from the numbers, the secondary was indeed the strength, but like the other positions, there remains room for improvement, which is a must for the Commodores in 2020. 

The possibility exists for a conference-only schedule, eliminating all non-conference games, meaning Mercer, along with Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, and Kansas State would be removed from the schedule, leaving the Commodores to face the SEC opponents along with their regular west division rivals Ole Miss and Texas A&M.   

That schedule would be daunting, and take away the games most prognosticators had Vanderbilt winning.  In short, a move by the SEC to a conference only schedule does no favors for the Commodores in 2020. 

However, with improvement from the defense and if the offense can settle on a quarterback and some other players step up, there could be some wins to be had in the conference. 

That's a big if, and as we all know, nothing is guaranteed, meaning it could be a very long, shortened season for the Commodores.    

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

