2025 Vanderbilt Commodores Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
It's been a relatively calm offseason for the Vanderbilt Commodores, at least in comparison to many of its Southeastern Conference comrades. Even better is that thing will likely stay that way as the football program heads toward spring practices and the eventual start of the 2025 season on Aug. 30 (Charleston Southern) :
Some of the key dates and deadlines are as follows:
- Signing Day: The Early Signing Period began on Dec. 4. The regular signing day is Feb. 5, 2025.
- Transfer portal: The NCAA Division I Council reduced the transfer portal windows from 45 to 30 days. The winter portal opened Dec. 9, and closed Dec. 28. The spring portal will be open April 16-25.
- 2025 NFL Draft: The deadline to opt out of the 2025 draft is Feb. 7. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisc., April 24-26.
Transfer Portal (Arrivals)
Aaron Bryant, DL (Texas)
Gunnar Givens, OL (Virginia Tech)
Isaia Glass, T (Oklahoma State)
Nick Haberer, P (Washington State)
CJ Heard, S (Florida Atlantic)
Trent Hudson, WR (Mississippi State)
Keanu Koht, LB (Alabama)
Jordan Mathews, CB (Tennessee)
Jordan White, OL (Liberty)
Transfer Portal (Departed)
Darren Agu, LB (New Mexico)
Micah Bell, WR (Georgia)
Callahan Blair, LB (Lafayette)
Boubacar Diakite, LB
Tyler Fortenberry (Arkansas State)
Gunnar Hansen, T (Floria State)
Evan Herrmann, LB (Ohio)
Nate Johnson, QB (Utah)
Devin Lee, DL
Ezra McAllister, WR
Steven Sannieniola, S (Troy)
Jeffrey Ugochuksu, S (Coastal Carolina)
Alvin Williamson Jr., CB
Alan Wright, CB
Participated in Senior Day
WR Tyrell Alexander
OL Drew Birchmeier
WR James Bostic III
LB Brayden DeVault-Smith
CB Allan George
CB Elijah Hamilton
CB Randall Haynie
LB Kenny Hebert
LS Scott Meyer
OL Connor Mignone
C Grant Miller
LB Andre Mintze
DE Dayo Odeyingbo
LB Michael Owusu
WR Chris Pierce Jr.
DT Rutger Reitmaier
DTCameron Robinson
WR Keithian Starling
DT Cameron Tidd
RB Jamauri Wakefield
Underclassmen declared for NFL Draft
None
All-Star Games
Senior Bowl
None
East-West Shrine Bowl
Will Sheppard, WR
De'Rickey Wright, S
Hula Bowl
Jesse Mirco, P
Tropical Bowl
loic Fouonji, WR
Coaches (Arriving)
None
Coaches (Departed)
None
