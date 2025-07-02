Vanderbilt Commodores

2025 Vanderbilt Football Opponent Preview, Game 11: Kentucky

Vanderbilt went into Lexington last season and came out with a win. Can it do it again? Vanderbilt On SI takes a look at Kentucky.

Oct 12, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) high fives fans in the stands after a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) high fives fans in the stands after a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In 2024, Vanderbilt backed up its stunning win over Alabama with a road win at Kentucky.

The Commodores separated themselves from the Wildcats in the second half as they took a commanding 20-7 lead and ended up winning 20-13.

Diego Pavia played a near perfect game that night. He completed 15 of his 18 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, but he did throw one interception. In addition to managing the passing game well, Pavia also ran for 53 yards on 14 carries. 

Vanderbilt managed the clock well in last season’s matchup, holding the ball for a little over 34 minutes compared to 25 minutes for Kentucky.

After that night, Kentucky’s season went downhill quickly. The Wildcats only got one win the rest of the 2024-2025 season and faced multiple blowouts losses. It marked the first time since 2015 that Kentucky failed to make a bowl and also snapped its longest streak in program history of bowl game appearances with eight seasons in a row.

Looking to this upcoming season, Kentucky hopes to start a new streak of bowl game appearances. But it will not be easy. The Wildcats have a tough SEC schedule that will almost certainly challenge their postseason hopes.

Kentucky also has a new quarterback at the head of the offense. WIth Brock Vandagriff leaving, Zach Calzada will likely step into the quarterback role.

The Commodores will go for their second consecutive win over the Wildcats. Vanderbilt and Kentucky are set to match up on November 22, 2025 in Nashville as a time and channel to be named at a later time. 

Offense

Kentucky’s offense is going to look very different compared to 2024. The Wildcats will likely have transfer quarterback Zach Calzada controlling the offense. Calzada has made numerous stops in college football. He played for Texas A&M from 2019-2021 before going to Auburn for the 2022 season. Calzada transfers to Lexington from his most recent stint at Incarnate Word, where he threw for 3,791 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Kentucky lost two key receivers in Barion Brown to LSU and Dane Key to Nebraska. The Wildcats do bring in former UCF tight end Elijah Brown and wide receiver Hardley Gilmore from Nebraska

Defense

Kentucky does bring in a couple transfers on the defensive end. The Wildcats got EDGE rusher Mi’Quise Grace from South Dakota and defensive lineman David Gusta from Washington State, who helps the Wildcats’ interior defense.

Schedule

Kentucky starts the season with three consecutive home games, including its SEC home opener against Ole Miss. The three nonconference home games it will play will be against Toledo, Eastern Michigan and Tennessee Tech. Kentucky finished its nonconference slate on the road against its in-state rival in Louisville.

In SEC play, Kentucky also hosts Texas, Tennessee and Florida. The WIldcats will have to go into a few tough environments. They will play South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Vanderbilt on the road.

Outlook

Kentucky is coming off a 4-8 season where it feels like one of the more disappointing seasons for the Wildcats under head coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats started 3-2, but finished the season 1-6 with their lone win coming against Murray State. 

Going into 2025, Kentucky’s offense will not be the same. With Zach Calzada now the quarterback, his passing ability could help lead Kentucky to an improved season. However, a tough schedule will challenge the Wildcats this season. It is tough to forecast how Kentucky will do with the new-look offense, but Kentucky could make a bowl game if Calzada steps up. 

The Game

Date: November 22, 2025

Time: TBA 

TV: TBA

Location: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

The Team

Head coach: Mark Stoops (13th season)

Offensive coordinator: Bush Hamdan (Second season)

Defensive coordinator: Brad White(Seventh season)

2024-2025 record: 4-8

2024 rankings: 114th in total offense, 44th in total defense

The School

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Founded: 1865

Enrollment: 35,952 (Fall 2024)

Nickname: Wildcats

School colors: Blue and white 

Mascot: Scratch the Wildcat

The Program

Series history: Kentucky leads 49-44-4

Last bowl game appearance: 2023

Playoff Appearances: 0

National Championships: 1 (1951)

The Schedule

August 30: vs Toledo

September 6: vs Ole Miss

September 13: vs Eastern Michigan

September 27: at South Carolina

October 4: at Georgia

October 18: vs Texas

October 25: vs Tennessee

November 1: at Auburn

November 8: vs Florida

November 15: vs Tennessee Tech

November 22: at Vanderbilt

November 29: at Louisville

