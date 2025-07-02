2025 Vanderbilt Football Opponent Preview, Game 11: Kentucky
In 2024, Vanderbilt backed up its stunning win over Alabama with a road win at Kentucky.
The Commodores separated themselves from the Wildcats in the second half as they took a commanding 20-7 lead and ended up winning 20-13.
Diego Pavia played a near perfect game that night. He completed 15 of his 18 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, but he did throw one interception. In addition to managing the passing game well, Pavia also ran for 53 yards on 14 carries.
Vanderbilt managed the clock well in last season’s matchup, holding the ball for a little over 34 minutes compared to 25 minutes for Kentucky.
After that night, Kentucky’s season went downhill quickly. The Wildcats only got one win the rest of the 2024-2025 season and faced multiple blowouts losses. It marked the first time since 2015 that Kentucky failed to make a bowl and also snapped its longest streak in program history of bowl game appearances with eight seasons in a row.
Looking to this upcoming season, Kentucky hopes to start a new streak of bowl game appearances. But it will not be easy. The Wildcats have a tough SEC schedule that will almost certainly challenge their postseason hopes.
Kentucky also has a new quarterback at the head of the offense. WIth Brock Vandagriff leaving, Zach Calzada will likely step into the quarterback role.
The Commodores will go for their second consecutive win over the Wildcats. Vanderbilt and Kentucky are set to match up on November 22, 2025 in Nashville as a time and channel to be named at a later time.
Offense
Kentucky’s offense is going to look very different compared to 2024. The Wildcats will likely have transfer quarterback Zach Calzada controlling the offense. Calzada has made numerous stops in college football. He played for Texas A&M from 2019-2021 before going to Auburn for the 2022 season. Calzada transfers to Lexington from his most recent stint at Incarnate Word, where he threw for 3,791 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Cardinals.
Kentucky lost two key receivers in Barion Brown to LSU and Dane Key to Nebraska. The Wildcats do bring in former UCF tight end Elijah Brown and wide receiver Hardley Gilmore from Nebraska
Defense
Kentucky does bring in a couple transfers on the defensive end. The Wildcats got EDGE rusher Mi’Quise Grace from South Dakota and defensive lineman David Gusta from Washington State, who helps the Wildcats’ interior defense.
Schedule
Kentucky starts the season with three consecutive home games, including its SEC home opener against Ole Miss. The three nonconference home games it will play will be against Toledo, Eastern Michigan and Tennessee Tech. Kentucky finished its nonconference slate on the road against its in-state rival in Louisville.
In SEC play, Kentucky also hosts Texas, Tennessee and Florida. The WIldcats will have to go into a few tough environments. They will play South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Vanderbilt on the road.
Outlook
Kentucky is coming off a 4-8 season where it feels like one of the more disappointing seasons for the Wildcats under head coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats started 3-2, but finished the season 1-6 with their lone win coming against Murray State.
Going into 2025, Kentucky’s offense will not be the same. With Zach Calzada now the quarterback, his passing ability could help lead Kentucky to an improved season. However, a tough schedule will challenge the Wildcats this season. It is tough to forecast how Kentucky will do with the new-look offense, but Kentucky could make a bowl game if Calzada steps up.
The Game
Date: November 22, 2025
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Location: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
The Team
Head coach: Mark Stoops (13th season)
Offensive coordinator: Bush Hamdan (Second season)
Defensive coordinator: Brad White(Seventh season)
2024-2025 record: 4-8
2024 rankings: 114th in total offense, 44th in total defense
The School
Location: Lexington, Kentucky
Founded: 1865
Enrollment: 35,952 (Fall 2024)
Nickname: Wildcats
School colors: Blue and white
Mascot: Scratch the Wildcat
The Program
Series history: Kentucky leads 49-44-4
Last bowl game appearance: 2023
Playoff Appearances: 0
National Championships: 1 (1951)
The Schedule
August 30: vs Toledo
September 6: vs Ole Miss
September 13: vs Eastern Michigan
September 27: at South Carolina
October 4: at Georgia
October 18: vs Texas
October 25: vs Tennessee
November 1: at Auburn
November 8: vs Florida
November 15: vs Tennessee Tech
November 22: at Vanderbilt
November 29: at Louisville