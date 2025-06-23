2025 Vanderbilt Football Opponent Preview, Game 7: LSU
Vanderbilt is looking for revenge for a loss it took last season.
The Commodores will host the LSU Tigers last year after Vanderbilt fell to LSU 24-17 in Baton Rouge in 2024.
Vanderbilt and LSU went neck-and-neck at each other, with the game being a one score game late into the third quarter. LSU scored 10 unanswered points that eventually made it a 14-point Tiger lead and put the game out of the Commodores’ reach as Vanderbilt came up short at what would have been another big upset.
Vanderbilt could not get anything going on offense last season. It went 2/10 on third downs and was outgained by LSU 421 yards to 308.
Diego Pavia had a game that he probably would want to get back this year. Pavia went 13/24 for just 186 yards against the LSU defense, but did run the ball six times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Death Valley.
Going into this season, LSU brings back quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and head coach Brian Kelly as the Tigers seek to play deep into the postseason this year. A rough start to November last season with losses to Alabama and Florida effectively ended any chances of making the playoffs, but with a returning quarterback, LSU is looking to be one of the 12 teams that fight for a spot to win a College Football Playoff National Championship.
Vanderbilt is hoping to steal a game that it just couldn't quite get last year. Depending on each teams’ situation by the time these two teams face off in mid-October, Vanderbilt may have a chance to play spoiler on LSU’s postseason hopes this year. Kickoff is scheduled for October 18, 2025 at a time and channel to be announced at a later time.
Offense
LSU did not bring in as much talent on offense as it did on defense for the transfer portal, but the Tigers did get tight end Donovan Green from Texas A&M and wide receiver Barion Brown of Kentucky.
To replace perhaps its biggest offensive loss in offensive lineman Will Campbell, LSU bright in IOL Braelin Moore from Virginia Tech.
Defense
LSU both gained and lost plenty of talent in the transfer portal on the defensive side of the ball. The Tigers brought in safeties A.J Haulcy from Houston and Tamarcus Cooley from NC State and brought lineman Bernard Gooden from USF, LSU’s top rated transfer portal addition.
LSU did end up losing defensive lineman Jay’Viar Suggs and Da’Shawn Wommack to Wisconsin and Ole Miss in the portal, so LSU’s incoming lineman on defense will need to fill in for the players lost.
Schedule
LSU is starting its season with one of the most challenging games out of all power conference schools. The Tigers will head to Clemson in Week 1 in a battle to see who can claim to be called the real “Death Valley.” Outside of that, LSU hosts Southeast Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky for the rest of its non-conference games.
In SEC play, the Tigers will have a couple tough road trips as they play at Ole Miss, Alabama and Oklahoma this season. LSU hosts South Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida and Arkansas at home during conference play.
Outlook
LSU is coming off a solid 2024 season where LSU finished 9-4, including a win in the Texas Bowl against Baylor. The Tigers were at one point 6-1 and seeking a spot in last season’s playoffs, but a three-game skid in the back half of its schedule eliminated them from playoff consideration. Going into this season, LSU’s win total according to oddsmakers is set at nine wins. Returning with the same coaching staff, LSU hopes to not just get to its projected win total, but the Tigers are looking to claim a spot in this season’s College Football Playoff.
The Game
Date: October 18, 2025
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Location: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
The Team
Head coach: Brian Kelly (Fourth season)
Offensive coordinator: Mike Denbrock (Third season)
Defensive coordinator: Blake Baker (Second season)
2024-2025 record: 9-4
2024 rankings: 25th in total offense, 61st in total defense
The School
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Founded: 1860
Enrollment: 34,737 (Spring 2025)
Nickname: Tigers
School colors: Purple and Gold
Mascot: Mike the Tiger
The Program
Series history: Alabama leads 25-7-1
Last bowl game appearance: 2024
Playoff Appearances: 1
National Championships: 4
The Schedule
August 30: at Clemson
September 6: vs Louisiana Tech
September 13: vs Florida
September 20: vs Southeast Louisiana
September 27: at Ole Miss
October 11: vs South Carolina
October 18: at Vanderbilt
October 25: vs Texas A&M
November 8: at Alabama
November 15: vs Arkansas
November 22: vs Western Kentucky
November 28: at Oklahoma