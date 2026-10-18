5 Plays that Defined Vanderbilt’s Crushing Loss to Arkansas

Finally some life! And then it was over. Vanderbilt showed promise at the start of their matchup against Arkansas, but as consistently as the sun rises, costly offensive mistakes cost the Commodores the game.

It was a fairly high-yardage game for both squads, with long sustained drives grinding down the clock, and a one-score difference late into the 4th quarter.

And there was a field streaker too.

Today we’ll look at 5 key plays from the game that defined Vanderbilt's Saturday loss to Arkansas.

HAWGS PICK SIX ‼️



Arkansas and Vandy now tied 7-7 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XzoYUueEqw — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) October 18, 2026

Arkansas capitalizes off of Curtis' mistake.



With a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, the Vanderbilt offense took over near their own endzone. Curtis dropped back, but double-clutched on his pass to Junior Sherrill’s slant route. Either the timing of the route was off or Curtis doubted the read for a half-second, but the hesitation gave Arkansas cornerback Joker Johnson a chance to play the villain and intercept the pass.

The rest was easy, with a short run past Curtis into the endzone. The score is 7-7, a relatively productive start for the Vandy offense, but mistakes are keeping the game close.

CURTIS FINDS SHERRILL FOR SIX! pic.twitter.com/RKwIJlpwkE — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) October 18, 2026

The Curtis to Sherrill connection continues.



How do you bounce back from a pick-6? Throw a dart up the sideline to your number one receiver. We’ve seen this play before (multiple times actually) where Jared Curtis drops back and already knows Junior Sherrill will be open running up the sideline.

Agent Zero beat his man with a quick jab up the line, and then hauled in a fade-route touchdown in the corner of the endzone from his young QB, who put enough zip on the ball to beat the incoming free-safety. The Vanderbilt offense is finding a rhythm here, and it makes me think; if every play in the game could be a fade ball to Sherrill, the Vanderbilt offense would be unstoppable.

Vanderbilt ties it at 21 apiece.



This drive was highlighted by two plays rather than one. The first: a juggling catch by Vanderbilt receiver Maurice Veney up the right sideline. It probably should have been a routine catch, but Veney bobbled the ball, spun 180 degrees and caught the pass on the run before rolling to a stop. 45 yards was the final length of the play.

The second: another fade ball, this time a well placed back-shoulder pass from Curtis to Sherrill (yes, I stand by the “unstoppable” statement I made earlier) that brought Vanderbilt within the 5 yard line. The drive was capped off by an MK Young touchdown.





Vanderbilt gets the ball back again – almost.



Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson took the snap and rolled left, seemingly looking to pass, but there was no options downfield. Faced by incoming pressure from Vanderbilt defender Miles Capers, Jackson cut upfield, but dropped the ball in the process. 'Dropped' is not just a unique adjective used to describe the play, Jackson literally dropped the ball without contact. Capers tracked back and fell on the ball, perfectly capitalizing on the costly Arkansas mistake, but then the refs announcement took the wind out of his sails.

It was a defensive holding call on Capers, who latched onto the receiver at the line of scrimmage before shedding him and going after the quarterback. Unfortunately, the receiver was still eligible and looking to run downfield at that point, so Capers hand pulling on the inside of the shoulder pad drew a flag and erased his highlight play.

The game-sealing play for Arkansas was another example of Jared Curtis playing hero-ball.

Faced with pressure, Curtis shook off one defender but the incoming pursuit closed in fast. In an effort to get rid of the ball, the young QB threw a shovel pass to the closest Vanderbilt receiver. Unfortunately for the Commodore faithful, the pass sailed inaccurately (as hasty shovel passes often do) and was plucked out of the air by Arkansas DB Miguel Mitchell.

And with that, for all intensive competitive purposes, your 2026 Vanderbilt season has come to a close. It’s going to be hard to find another win on the schedule for the Commodores, especially as Curtis continues to have growing pains and errant hero-ball throws.

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