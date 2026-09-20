In a game that many believed would be a preview of the rest of Vanderbilt’s season, the Commodores came out flat and ridden with mistakes. Jared “the future” Curtis looked impressive but inconsistent (I still have faith in him though), and Vanderbilt’s defense got torn apart by a rather unintimidating NC State team.

And then things started to change… Curtis took command, the defense started making stops, and the biggest play of Vanderbilt’s season turned the game from a forgettable loss to an unforgettable win.

We’re breaking down five of the most significant plays from Saturday’s insane Vanderbilt comeback.

NC STATE WHAT ARE YOU DOING?! 🤯



Vanderbilt wins on arguably the CRAZIEST PLAY OF ALL TIME 😱 pic.twitter.com/PJrSySJms8 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 19, 2026

There are no words to truly describe the most memorable Vanderbilt play in recent memory. NC State’s goal to run out the clock put the ball in CJ Bailey’s hands, needing to waste six seconds by scrambling around in the endzone. He could have run out of the back of the endzone, or thrown the ball as far as possible, but he chose to take head on collision with Miles Capers.

Headscratching to say the least. In a blink, the ball was on the ground, and thus one of the most improbable comebacks in Vanderbilt’s history came to be.

Jared Curtis with a NUKE to Junior Sherrill pic.twitter.com/1wnsnlVxwU — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 19, 2026

Before we get into the uglier side of the game, we need to address the obvious: Curtis to Sherrill is a dangerous combination. Two over-the-shoulder touchdown catches in the game, both absolute dimes. The only thing is it was almost too little too late. For Vanderbilt to have any success later in the season, Curtis’ passing attack is going to need to be dynamic from the jump. They have the number one quarterback recruit in the country, it’s time to count on his arm early and often. I’m comfortable saying the Berlowitz era officially ended with those two Curtis touchdowns.

TOUCHDOWN WOLFPACK‼️



Will Wilson finds the opening for the @packfootball TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hojKarc5pr — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 19, 2026

I don’t even want to know the betting odds that NC State backup quarterback Will Wilson would score the first touchdown of the game, but that’s exactly what happened. NC State came out on third and one in an extreme bunch formation with no receivers on the field, leading the Vanderbilt defense to condense and match numbers.

Wilson proceeded to take the ball left, then backtrack towards the right side of the line before shooting through a hole. Normally it would have been a routine play for the weak side linebacker, but the combination of poor initial tackling and both backers following their track to the offense’s left created a huge cutback gap. The play illustrated NC State’s ability to create explosive plays, and Vanderbilt’s defensive weaknesses.





NC State takes a 14-0 lead on a 30 yard touchdown pass from CJ Bailey! pic.twitter.com/JgaZVIlOAn — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) September 19, 2026

Another NC State touchdown, another defensive blunder by the Commodores. On the second score of the game, a 30 yard catch by wide receiver Keenan Jackson, Vanderbilt’s blown coverage can actually be broken down into a specific moment.

Vandy’s CJ Heard was lined up in man coverage on the offense’s right side when his receiver went in motion. Heard started to follow, then hesitated, as if he was unsure if his assignment was to shift and cover the running back or continue across the formation. That hesitation was all it took. Martel Hight was lined up over Keenan Jackson, but switched to cover the motioning receiver on the flat route.

CJ Heard in his panic sprinted to the flat route as well, leaving Jackson wide open up the seam. Whether Hight’s assignment was to switch to the first outbreaking route or not, Heard’s hesitation messed up communication on the play and led to a very avoidable (and costly) Commodore mistake.

CJ Heard and Khordae Sydnor are two of Vanderbilt's biggest x-factors on defense | Vanderbilt Athletics

NC State successfully went for it on their own 15. In the first half. When they were up 17 points. If that isn’t the biggest spit-in-your-face moment, then I don’t know what is. Granted, it was only a one yard run, but up by so many points with their backs to the endzone, it seems like a statement play by NC State more than anything.

If I was a player on the Vanderbilt defense, a play like that has to be used as fuel and as a big wake up call. With an offense trying to find their footing, leaders within the defense are going to need to elevate their game to another level. On a positive note for Vanderbilt, they were able to quickly force a punt a couple plays later, and ultimately the defense did step up on the way to a generational Vanderbilt comeback.

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