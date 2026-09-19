NC State at Vanderbilt: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates and Analysis

NASHVILLE – It is time for the rubber to start meeting the road for Vanderbilt football.

This weekend, the Commodores begin a stretch of 10 games against power conference opponents, which will go through the rest of their 2026 regular season. This weekend, Vanderbilt takes on a NC State team that, much like Vanderbilt, is looking for its identity.

NC State was embarrassed by Virginia 34-8 in Week 0 but came back strong against Richmond with a 73-0 win last week. Vanderbilt has not had the opportunity to face a team like NC State yet. The Commodores have had two games against Austin Peay and Delaware where they have struggled to find identity and consistency.

But maybe that will change this weekend. Tuesday, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea announced that five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis will be making his first start and will be the team’s quarterback going forward.

His 210-yard, three total touchdown performance against Delaware was more than enough to convince Lea that Curtis was the man for the job. Getting a team coached by Dave Doeren in his first start will be an intriguing watch.

There is no understating the importance of this game for Vanderbilt. It is a game where it has to find its identity and a sense of consistency on offense and defense. A win would keep Vanderbilt on track with where it wants to go. A loss, and the trajectory of its season starts turning sour.

Vanderbilt and NC State are scheduled to kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Scoring Updates from NC State at Vanderbilt

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Latest Injury News from NC State at Vanderbilt

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– Clark Lea announced Tuesday that defensive lineman Aaron Bryant is out for the season with an ACL injury. He also announced that Cole Spence is out again Saturday with a lower body injury. However, Lea likes the progress Spence is making and is hoping he will be back next week against Auburn

– Additionally, Vanderbilt will be without linebacker Jamison Curtis and cornerback Jaylin Lackey with soft tissue injuries

– Thursday, Lea told the media that EDGE Brian Allen Jr. practiced Thursday and is probably for the game. Barring any setbacks, he should be good to go Saturday.

NC State at Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: NC State (1-1) vs. Vanderbilt (2-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 11:45 a.m. CT

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Series History: Vanderbilt leads NC State 2-1 all-time.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt escaped an upset-minded Delaware, winning 35-26 to move to 2-0

Last time out, NC State: NC State dominated Richmond at home 73-0 for its first win of the season

Weather: it is going to be another hot day in Nashville for Vanderbilt’s game. The kickoff temperature is forecast to be in the lower 90s and rising to just under 100 degrees by the end of the game. Heat index shows a feel like temperature of 101 degrees at kickoff.

Things You Need to Know for NC State at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt five-star freshman Jared Curtis will be making his first start of his college career Saturday. Lea came out of the win over Delaware with plenty of clarity to stick with Curtis as his starter for the rest of the season.

Though Blaze Berlowitz is not the starting quarterback for Vanderbilt anymore, Clark Lea is still comfortable with Berlowitz in a game should he ever have come into a game for any reason. Read more about Lea’s explanation in Joey Dwyer’s story for Vandy On SI.

Vanderbilt is taking on a dynamic quarterback, NC State’s CJ Bailey. Lea has prepared for plenty of dual-threat quarterbacks in the past, including one from the ACC last season. But here is what separates Bailey from other dual-threats Lea has seen.

What has to happen for Vanderbilt to win the game? Here are Vandy On SI’s keys to the Commodores getting to a 3-0 start.

Vanderbilt Depth Chart

Vanderbilt football depth chart against NC State | Graham Baakko

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