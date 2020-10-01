A Closer Look at LSU's Offense

The names may have changed, but the jersey's and helmets still read LSU Tigers, and when the purple and gold enter Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday, their offense will be ready to put on a show.

While there's no way the 2020 version of Ed Orgeron's TIgers can duplicate what the 2019 team accomplished on either side of the football, this team has plenty of talent and is smarting from last week's upset loss at home.

Mississippi State's passing game decimated the Tigers secondary, which heavily impacted the Tigers offense as well. The LSU defense was exposed and allowed 44 points means that the offense spent much of the game playing from behind, thus all but eliminating the Tiger's rushing attack.

Quarterback

LSU's new starting quarterback Myle Brennan, was solid in his first start of the season, throwing for 345 yards and three scores on 27 of 46 passing attempts. However, he did toss two critical interceptions that game State extra opportunities against his Tigers defense that had zero answers for Mike Leach's passing attack.

Don't sleep on Brennan's abilities to produce big numbers in this offense. He might not be the second coming of Joe Burrow, but he is more than capable of leading this squad to a win Saturday.

Running Back

the Tigers 2020 rushing attack is more of a committee approach this time as compared to a season ago when Clyde Ewrads-Helaire was the clear leader.

Chris Curry is the listed starter, and he managed only 47 yards on nine carries last week. Tyrion Davis-Price led the Tigers in carries with eleven for an additional 43 of the team total 80 yards.

However, the Bulldogs offense is as responsible for the low total here as their defense was by forcing the Tiger away from their rushing attack because they trailed so much of the game.

Receivers

Terrance Marshal became the No.1 option with the opt-out of Ja'Mar Chase, and the junior was ready for the role. Marshal came through with eight receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Eight other Tigers caught passes against State, with Jaray Jenkins collecting five receptions for 85 yards. Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, the No.1 player at that position coming out of high school last year, added the other touchdown reception for the Tigers as part of his four receptions for 36 yards.

Offensive Line

Austin Deculus (6'7" 322-pounds) is the lone returning starter from last season for the Tigers at right tackle, but his new running mates up front are big, mean, and nasty.

Left tackle Dare Rosenthal stands 6'7" 314-pounds while his sidekick at left guard, Ed Ingram, is a tiny 6'4" 295 pounds. Center Chasen Hines measures a sturdy 6'3 336-pounds, with right guard Anthony Bradford bringing his 6'7" 355 pounds to the mix.

Final Analysis

The talent is there, and while this unit struggled last week on the ground, they were more than capable when throwing the football. Expect the Tigers to establish their run game early in week two, and the Commodores defensive front will have their hands full once again.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.