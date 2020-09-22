A Closer Look at Texas A&M's Offense

On Monday, we wrote about the critical match-up for the Vanderbilt Commodores defense against Texas A & M being quarterback Kellen Mond. While that is true, there is more to the Aggies offense than just Mond.

UPFRONT

It starts with the big boys up front who will protect their quarterback and running lanes for their running backs.

The Aggies return four of five starters on the offensive line where left tackle Dan Moore, left guard Kenyon Green, right guard Jared Hocker, and right tackle Carson Green all return to the same positions they manned a season ago.

Center Ryon McCollum joins that quartet as the only new starter for head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2020.

Not only are they experienced, but they are big, with all five stand at least 6'4" and all top the 300-pound mark, with McCollum being the smallest at 6'5" 300.

RUNNING BACKS

The Aggies are set in the backfield behind Mond, where fullback Gagen Baldree (6'4" 250) returns to lead the way for Isaiah Spiller (6'1" 225), who is also a returning starter.

As a freshman last season, Spiller started all 13 games for the Aggies and was the team's leading rusher with 946 yards on 174 carries, scoring ten touchdowns. He should easily eclipse those numbers this season if he remains healthy.

OUT WIDE

This is the one unit where the Aggies lack experience following the loss of Jhamon Ausbon, who opted-out this season after leading the team with 66 catches for 872 yards and was second on the team with five receiving touchdowns.

Freshman Kam Brown is now listed as one starter on the Aggie's depth chart released Monday. At 6'1 192-pounds, Brown is a speedster.

Two sophomores are currently being listed as the other two potential starters in Jalen Preston (6'2" 212), and Caleb Champman (6'5" 192) and are followed by eight other receivers who could see action.

It is a deep position group, and while young, they are talented and ready to take their place this season.

TIGHT END

Last but certainly not least is tight end, where Jalen Wydermyer returns, bringing his 6'5" 2666-pound frame to the field as both an excellent run blocker and a substantial threat as a receiver.

Many folks around the Aggies program expect him to be a breakout player as a sophomore following his rookie campaign, where he played in all 13 games, making 11 starts. He led the team with six receiving touchdowns, ranked third with 32 catches for 447 yards en route to being named to a freshman All-SEC performer.

CONCLUSION

The Commodores defense, while very experienced and deeper this season than in recent years, will have their hands full containing Mond and stopping Spiller and the running game.

Mond is a talented passer but can kill you with his legs. If the Commodores can control him withing the pocket and cover downfield against these young receivers, it would be a recipe for potential success in slowing down this unit.

As it stands, this is a tough draw for the Commodores to open the season.

