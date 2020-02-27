A Deeper look into Vanderbilt's Strategic Plan and Lee's Comments

It's been just over twenty-four hours since Vanderbilt University and its athletics department released the first part of their long, and much anticipated strategic facilities master plan- or something along those lines- and just over twelve hours since interim director of athletics Candice Storey-Lee spoke with the media, and we've all had time to read, reread and review the announcement and the video(s) of Ms. Lee last night we hopefully have a better handle on things.

Or maybe not!

First, I give Lee high marks for stepping to the plate in front of the cameras and recording devices and fielding questions. She came into the setting surrounded by eight to ten journalists, reporters and or camera people when she did not have to do that and could have simply left the announcement to stand alone and allow people to speculate and wonder what it all meant.

She spent her time looking people, including myself, in the eye as she shared her answers-whether we thought it was a valid answer or not- and seemed as honest as possible while doing everything in her power to give thorough answers while not giving much detail as to what is, in fact, going to happen.

I personally don't know Mrs. Lee, only stories from others in and around Vanderbilt and in the media, and I'm one who chooses to make their own decisions about people. Last night was just the second time I have sat in front of her and the first time where we were formally introduced, so anything I write here is not of a personal nature, but of a journalistic one as to what we all witnessed and heard last night.

After reviewing all the videos from last night, and as I wrote during the first half of last night's men's basketball game, there are still unanswered questions.

Most of those questions are the same ones we had entering last night's sit down.

I'm in no way challenging Lee's integrity or honesty, as I believe she was being honest in what she said but was very careful in how, and what she said. It was honest, but it was far from complete or even very informative.

What exactly did we learn last night that we didn't before last night?

There is a plan, a very high-level plan and this was "a first step, and by design, today is meant to be high level," according to Mrs. Lee to a question asked by Chris Lee of VandySports.com.

1) Vanderbilt is using two different firms, one for the master facility plan and one for the strategic plan.

2) This is a fluid and living plan, from which I took that it is not complete and thus, she and the university are not willing to speak to anything they have not completed. That seems fair enough, but then it is also fair to be skeptical of when, and if these things will actually happen based on the three decades of inaction on the part of the university to address these issues before now.

3) Vanderbilt football is getting a locker room upgrade and that upgrade will cost approximately $5 million dollars.

4) "The strategic road map will cover five years," according to Lee's comment when asked of a timeline for the implementation and upgrades to be complete.

There you have it, everything that we learned as facts from last night. Lee shared many words, most of which were repeated as the theme of her comments was more about getting the message out without getting ahead of the plans.

There's also another wildcard still in play here too. Vanderbilt University has a new chancellor set to take over soon, both Lee and current chancellor Susan Wente are interim and when the new man steps inside his office, what changes to the plan might he want to make?

Does he even have any type of commitment to athletics or will he decide the price tag is too high and scrap the whole thing?

To be honest, I'm not doubting there is a plan being rendered, and Lee is sharing without sharing, but I'm also not one to buy the pig without seeing it. So until there is a plan, in place and made public with what Vanderbilt is going to do, I will remain a skeptic, at least for the next five years.

In closing, keep in mind that we in the media who cover Vanderbilt athletics are not fans, it is our job- and we all have allegiances to our schools etc.- and our jobs are much easier and more fun when the teams we cover win. It's easier to cover football in Tuscaloosa or basketball in Lexington because those teams win and the fans expect wins and crave the information we provide.

It's much tougher when fan apathy is high and skepticism of the university's commitment to athletics is rampant. That's what we're dealing with and that's where our jobs get tough, because like it or not, as media we are invested in the product we cover.

It's time for us to have some winners to cover, and thank goodness it's baseball season.