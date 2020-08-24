A Look at the Toughest Schedule in the SEC in 2020

When it comes to which Southeastern Conference team has the toughest football schedule in 2020, each fan base and head football coach across the league might throw their slate into the ring as the toughest. However, some are a bit tougher than the rest, though none will be easy when facing ten games within the best conference in the land.

On Monday, Beacher Report took a shot at the teams with the most difficult schedule this season and the almost unanimous winner from their view and others around the conference came to the same conclusion,

Congratulations Arkanss, and new first-year head coach Sam Pittman. Your team has the toughest schedule in the conference, and possibly the nation this season.

"Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek called this slate "the most challenging schedule in the history of college football." True or not, this is an incredibly tough slate for the Razorbacks.On the bright side, they'll host Georgia, LSU and Alabama. But that means playing Georgia, LSU and Alabama. Road trips include Auburn, Texas A & M and Florida—so, you know, six of the 13 highest-ranked teams in the preseason coaches poll.Throw in a clash with Tennessee, and this schedule could hardly be more unkind to Arkansas."

As for the Vanderbilt Commodores, theire 2020 schedule didn't make the top-five per B & R, as Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A & M have all been deemed to have a tougher road this season.

It could be argued that the Commodores schedule is the toughest simply because it is Vanderbilt, and the onyl top team they are missing this season is Alabama.

The Commodores already had Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky from the East along with South Carolina and Missouri. Then Texas A & M and Ole Miss from the West from the original schedule, plus the additions of LSU and Mississippi State make this no cake-walk.

Regardless of how you feel about your favorite team's worksheet in 2020, none of them will be easy this time around when facing 10 teams from the SEC, with each division having teams ranked in the preseason top-25 rankings.

It's a recipe for a fun season, now let's hope the league and their team's can cook it starting Sept.26.