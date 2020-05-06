CommodoreCountry
A Look At Vanderbilt Football's 2021 Recruiting Class

Greg Arias

Head coach Derek Mason and his staff are hard at work on the recruiting trail looking to complete the remainder of their 2021 class. While there is still a long time between now and the start of the early signing period for college football, the Commodores are involved in battles for commitments from coveted players.    

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the world of college recruiting and forced coaches and players alike to use technology rather than in-person contacts. Still, teams are doing their best to adapt and continue building their future rosters despite the lack of contact or the ability to have players visit campuses.    

The Commodores currently have four commitments to the 2021 class, two defensive linemen, one offensive lineman, and a wide receiver, leaving at minimum 21 scholarships available to other recruits. 

COMMITS

Jack Bech- 6'1" 203  WR, St. Thomas More High School,  Lafayette, LA: A talented three-star prospect who could see his rankings grow in his senior season.   

Terion Sugick-  6'2.5" 288 DT, National Christian Academy, Fort Washington, MD: The most recent commit, Sugick is a three-star prospect who has tremendous quickness and a high motor with a high ceiling.   

Tyler Bence- 6'3" 273 DT,  Huntsville High School, Huntsville, AL: A three-star prospect with a big frame that can add more weight and muscle, Bence is a solid addition to this class. 

Jake Ketscheck- 6'4" 318 OT, St. Augustine Prep, Richland, NJ: A versatile, big young man who currently holds a three-star ranking. Listed as a tackle, he has also played guard in high school and will get a look there with the Commodores.  

TOP TARGETS

Henrick Haarberg, QB, 6'5" 185, Kearney Catholic School, Kearney, NE

Damon Payne, DT, 6'3.5" 297 Belleville High School, Belleville, MI.

Quintin Somerville, DE,  6'2" 230 Saguaro High School, Scottsdale, AZ.

Jaydon Hood, ILB, 6'1" 212, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fl.

Josh Moore, Safety, 6'2" 192, Marist School,  Atlanta, GA.

Bryce Foster, OT,  6'4.5" 330 Taylor High School, Katy, TX.

Payton Page, DT, 6'4" 360, Dudley High School, Greensboro, NC.

Reuben Fatheree, OT, 6'8" 305, Foster High School, Richmond, TX.

Micah Crowell, WR, 6'2" 205, East Forsyth High School, Kernersville, NC.

Jayden Thomas, WR, 6'1" 198, Pace Academy, Atlanta, GA.

Quenton Barnes, WR, 6'2" 198, Cane Ridge High School, Antioch, TN.

Noah Josey, OG, 6'5" 280, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, TN.

Javon Nelson, DE, 6"2" 265, Riverdale High School, Murfreesboro, TN.

Khari Gee, Safety, 6'3" 185, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, GA.

