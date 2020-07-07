Accuser Shares More Information on Vanderbilt Rape Allegations

New information released by Erin Hardnett on Tuesday through her Twitter account has renewed attention on allegations of rape against a former Vanderbilt football player.

Hardnett initially made her allegations against former Commodore and current Tennessee Titans running back Khari Blasingame public in a series of tweets on June 19, alleging Blasingame had sexually assaulted her during her freshman year at the university.

Two other females also came forward with allegations against other former and current Vanderbilt football players. Still, in her newest postings, Hardnett shared correspondence between herself and current Vanderbilt athletics director Candice Storey-Lee, who was associate vice chancellor and deputy athletic director at the time.

In the email dated Friday, April 6, 2018, at 8:15 pm. Lee acknowledges a previous conversation with Hardnett.

Hardnett included correspondence she allegedly sent to Commodores head football coach Derek Mason, who, according to Hardnett, did not respond. It should be noted that Commodore Country could not confirm that Mason did receive this email.

In the series of nine tweets, Hardnett called on Vanderbilt to "FIRE @coachderekmason" saying, "He actively protects predatory and refuses to be part of the solutions. I tried to meet with him several times, but he ignored me. He is not interested in change."

Hardnett went into further discussion on this before closing with a message directly to Lee.

"Candice, I fought for women on Vanderbilt's campus when I could barely survive. It's your turn. You have authority and the opportunity to create a legacy based on structural and policy change. If you can't do it, then leave and find someone who can."

Today's information comes in the wake of reports that the university has parted ways with the majority of its athletic communications staff in a surprising move.

The news of the shakeup is assumed to be for financial reasons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, though there has been no official announcement or acknowledgment of the move as of this time.

One thing is sure, things are uneasy on West End, and as these allegations remain in the spotlight, those times are likely to remain uncertain in the near future.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.