Add Lawsuits to the Craziness That has Been 2020 in College Sports

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get much crazier, eight players from the University of Nebraska football team said, "watch this."

Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks, and Jackson Hannah, all members of the Cornhuskers football team are named as plaintiffs in the suit filed by Mike Flood, who is representing the players.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Ben Pickman, the suit seeks "award temporary and permanent injunctive relief," and award "nominal damages for breach of contract and tortious interference."

"This lawsuit isn't about money or damages, it's about real-life relief," Flood said. "These student-athletes have followed all the precautions, underwent regular testing, and live according to the prescribed guidelines of the world-class experts at UNMC all for the chance to play football in September."

Yes, indeed, the craziness that has befallen us in 2020 now gives us this.

Players from across the Big-10, including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, have been leading the charge, including a petition campaign to attempt to force/shame the conference into reversing their decision and allowing teams to play this season.

Blame it all on the SEC, ACC, and Big-XII, who have refused to fold and cancel their seasons, leaving the Big-10 as mentioned earlier and Pac-12, along with some smaller conferences standing outside looking in on this season.

Players, fans, coaches, and even some schools have criticized those conferences for opting-out on the season. It has made those at the top, and in particular, Big-10 commissioner Kevin Warren nervous.

In an interesting twist, Warren's son Powers is a junior-to-be, and a tight end on the Mississippi State football team, a team still planning to play this season. The younger Powers has not opted out of the season at this point, even though his father has canceled the Big-10 season over virus concerns.

Yes, more craziness to be sure, and while this lawsuit will continue and likely won't be resolved before the start or end of this football season, there is sure to be more madness in the offing before it is all said and done.

We wouldn't expect anything less from 2020.

