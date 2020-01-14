VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Allegations Of Hazing Arise Against James Franklin, Penn State In Lawsuit

Greg Arias

Allegations that former Vanderbilt and current Penn State head football coach James Franklin "forced" former player Isaiah Humphries out of the program after he reported violent, sexual hazing by other members of the team have come to light in a lawsuit filed Monday.  

The lawsuit, which names the university, Franklin and Damien Barber as defendants in the case and alleges that current players Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa led a group that harassed and haze underclassmen in the program.  

The suit further states that Humphries gave up his scholarship and football and transferred to the University of California. 

According to a statement from the university, the criminal case was referred to local police and the Centre County District Attorney's office, which will not pursue criminal charges in the matter. 

Humphries suit also alleges that players made unwanted sexual contact and threats including saying, "I'm going to Sandusky you," according to the lawsuit. 

The term "Sandusky" of course comes from former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky who was convicted of convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in a highly publicized trial on June 22, 2012.  Gross-Matos is considered a potential first-round selection in this coming April's NFL Draft while Parsons will likely hold the same distinction for the 2021 draft. He was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison. He is currently incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution-Laurel Highlands where he is serving his sentence.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Though I wasn't covering the Commodores last season during their run to the title in Omaha, I was…

Greg Arias

Commodores Have Strong Presence In NFL Conference Championship games.

While the Vanderbilt Commodores football team is not mentioned in the upper echelons of college football, they have an undeniable presence in this weekend's coming conference championship games.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Signee Myles Stute Earns McDonald's A-A Nomination

Vanderbilt basketball signee Myles Stute has been nominated to play in the McDonald''s All-American basketball game.

Greg Arias

Adjustments Coming For Commodores, But What Can Stackhouse Do?

In the aftermath of the Vanderbilt Commodores loss to Texas A&M, last Saturday and the announcement that Aaron Nesmith is likely finished for the season, head coach Jerry Stackhouse has some work to do.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Evans And Obinna On Saturday's Loss To Texas A&M

Maxwell Evans and Ejike Obinna spoke with media on Saturday following the Vanderbilt Commodores 69-50 loss to Texas A&M.

Greg Arias

South Carolina Too Much For Vanderbilt As Commodores Fall 93-57

The Vanderbilt women didn't have enough on Sunday to pull off the upset of 4th ranked South Carolina at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Snake Bitten Again, And Again, And Again

There's bad luck and then there's the stretch of bad luck the Vanderbilt Commodores are enduring of late.

Greg Arias

Nesmith Injury Season-Ending As Vanderbilt Now Struggles For Answers

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse informed the media following the team's loss to Texas A&M that Aaron Nesmith would be out for the remainder of the season with a stress fracture in his right foot.

Greg Arias

Texas A&M Too Much For Vanderbilt Without Nesmith in 69-50 Blowout

Two streaks continued for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday as their 21 game conference losing streak stretched to 22 while their streak of consecutive games with a three-point basket reached 1,080 in their 69-50 loss to the visiting Texas A&M Aggies.

Greg Arias

Nesmith Out Today For Texas A&M With Foot Injury

The leading scorer in the SEC, Aaron Nesmith will miss today's game against Texas A&M with a foot injury.

Greg Arias