Allegations Of Hazing Arise Against James Franklin, Penn State In Lawsuit

Allegations that former Vanderbilt and current Penn State head football coach James Franklin "forced" former player Isaiah Humphries out of the program after he reported violent, sexual hazing by other members of the team have come to light in a lawsuit filed Monday.

The lawsuit, which names the university, Franklin and Damien Barber as defendants in the case and alleges that current players Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa led a group that harassed and haze underclassmen in the program.

The suit further states that Humphries gave up his scholarship and football and transferred to the University of California.

According to a statement from the university, the criminal case was referred to local police and the Centre County District Attorney's office, which will not pursue criminal charges in the matter.

Humphries suit also alleges that players made unwanted sexual contact and threats including saying, "I'm going to Sandusky you," according to the lawsuit.

The term "Sandusky" of course comes from former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky who was convicted of convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in a highly publicized trial on June 22, 2012. Gross-Matos is considered a potential first-round selection in this coming April's NFL Draft while Parsons will likely hold the same distinction for the 2021 draft.