Another Day Closer And More NFL Mock Draft News

Another day closer and more mock draft information as the sports world is just nine days away from a real-live sporting event when the NFL Draft takes center stage on April 23 for the first-ever virtual draft.

All the specifics of how things will work are still being finalized along with draft plans for each team, so just like a mock draft, the team's actual plans will likely change as the draft unfolds.

Sports Illustrated has produced another first-round only mock draft which can be found here, but as for the three Vanderbilt Commodores, none of which are in the first round range according to most projections, where will they go?

Internet site WalterFootball.com has dropped their latest mock for all to see- I'm a bit of a draft junkie, so I read lots of these things, even though most are terrible incorrect in the end- and all three Commodores players made significant moves forward in this mock draft scenario.

For those uninterested in reading through the entire draft article, I'll save you the time and share where Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Jared Pinkney, and Kalijah Lipscomb are selected according to this mock draft.

While most people have Vaughn going first of the three, this mock does not.

It has Pinkney going first, in the third round with the 102 overall selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vaughn then goes; next, this in the fourth round with the 112th overall selection to the Los Angeles-I almost wrote San Diego- Chargers who will be breaking in a new quarterback this season and need more help at running back.

Last but not least, Lipscomb finishes off the Commodores trio, also going in the fourth round with the 124th selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning he and Pinkney would remain teammates in the Steel City.

As I mentioned earlier, most of these mock drafts are inaccurate in the end, but producing one requires some work-especially if ding more than one round- to know what each team needs and then to project how those teams will go about filling those needs through the course of a draft.

So take them for the entertainment value and to gather knowledge about players or teams, but don't look for them to be extremely accurate come draft day.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven