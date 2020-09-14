Another Weekend of College Football in the Books, Big XII, ACC Start

We're still awaiting the arrival of the SEC to the college football season, but now two weekends into this disjointed 2020 season, at least the big boys of the ACC and Big-XII have made it to the field.

The Big-XII might be regretting the move as three of their teams, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Kansas were all upset at home by teams from the Sun Belt Conference.

Their powerhouse teams Oklahoma and Texas, routed similar opponents as expected. However, the losses by their conference brethren might turn into a negative for the Sooners and Longhorns before all is said and done because of the hits to their strength of schedule.

The Big-XII did arguably produce the best game of the weekend when Texas Tech narrowly hung on to defeat the Houston Baptist Huskies 35-33 in Lubbock.

For those who have never heard of Houston Baptist, the Huskies began playing football in 2013 and are members of the Southland Conference.

In the ACC, Clemson is still Clemson, roughing Wake Forrest, while Florida State also appears to be Florida State despite new head coach Mike Norvell. The Noles dropped a tough one to Georgia Tech in Tallahassee after surrendering an early 10 point lead to the Yellow Jackets.

North Carolina was impressive, especially their running game in a good win over Syracuse in Chapel Hill, while West Virginia and Pittsburgh dismantled their OVC foes with ease.

Finally, Army for the second consecutive weekend has looked solid, this time taking down La-Monroe 37-7 after dismantling Middle Tennessee a week earlier.

Granted, two wins over Sun-Belt foes aren't exactly going to get the Knights into the playoffs, but two solid wins can't be ignored.

So what have we learned through two weeks?

Clemson is right where we thought they would be. Oklahoma too, and the rest of the teams seem to be somewhere in the middle.

All that's left is the wait for the SEC to show us where they are in two weeks.