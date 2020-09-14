SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Another Weekend of College Football in the Books, Big XII, ACC Start

Greg Arias

We're still awaiting the arrival of the SEC to the college football season, but now two weekends into this disjointed 2020 season, at least the big boys of the ACC and Big-XII have made it to the field. 

The Big-XII might be regretting the move as three of their teams, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Kansas were all upset at home by teams from the Sun Belt Conference. 

Their powerhouse teams Oklahoma and Texas, routed similar opponents as expected. However, the losses by their conference brethren might turn into a negative for the Sooners and Longhorns before all is said and done because of the hits to their strength of schedule.   

The Big-XII did arguably produce the best game of the weekend when Texas Tech narrowly hung on to defeat the Houston Baptist Huskies 35-33 in Lubbock. 

For those who have never heard of Houston Baptist, the Huskies began playing football in 2013 and are members of the Southland Conference. 

In the ACC, Clemson is still Clemson, roughing Wake Forrest, while Florida State also appears to be Florida State despite new head coach Mike Norvell. The Noles dropped a tough one to Georgia Tech in Tallahassee after surrendering an early 10 point lead to the Yellow Jackets. 

North Carolina was impressive, especially their running game in a good win over Syracuse in Chapel Hill, while West Virginia and Pittsburgh dismantled their OVC foes with ease. 

Finally, Army for the second consecutive weekend has looked solid, this time taking down La-Monroe 37-7 after dismantling Middle Tennessee a week earlier. 

Granted, two wins over Sun-Belt foes aren't exactly going to get the Knights into the playoffs, but two solid wins can't be ignored. 

So what have we learned through two weeks?    

Clemson is right where we thought they would be. Oklahoma too, and the rest of the teams seem to be somewhere in the middle. 

All that's left is the wait for the SEC to show us where they are in two weeks. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fan Apathy Has Official Overtaken Vanderbilt Athletics

As my dear ole Granny would say, "the chickens have finally come home to roost."

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics to Begin Fall Season Without Spectators

Health and safety concerns brought on by COVID-19 pandemic drove decision.

Vanderbilt University

It's Been 19 Years Since Time, and Sports Stood Still

It seems like yesterday, the memories and images still as fresh as ever.

Greg Arias

Kicking Competition Underway For Commodores

Most of the attention has focused on the quarterback competition, but theirs another one going on for the kicking duties.

Greg Arias

Swanson, Braves Offense on Fire

Former Vanderbilt baseball star Dansby Swanson and his Atlanta Braves are enjoying an offensive on fire.

Greg Arias

Commodores Counted on Tight Ends for Flexibility

As the Vanderbilt Commodores look to fill roles throughout the offense in 2020, the tight end position will be one that could add a level of flexibility to the unit.

Greg Arias

Who Will Replace Lost Production For Vanderbilt's Offense

Gone are three of the better offensive talents to have played at Vanderbilt in the last decade, so who will fill those shoes in 2020?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Releases 2020 Soccer Schedule

Commodores to play eight SEC matches

Vanderbilt University

True Madness: A 346 Team NCAA Basketball Tournament

It's been a mad year so why not add all the madness of March and tournament basketball before this calendar year is done, just for fun.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football and the Conundrum of 2020

Yes, it is possible for a football team to be much improved and still have a worse record.

Greg Arias

by

Vandy2003