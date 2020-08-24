Associated Press Top-25 Released

The Associated Press released their Top-25 college football preseason ranking for the 2020 season on Monday, and there weren't many surprises, this ranking will be the last time we see Ohio State or Oregon in the top-10.

Other teams from the Big-10 and Pac-12 who earned preseason rankings but will miss the season include Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah, Iowa State, and Iowa.

As for the Southeastern Conference, seven teams including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Texas A & M, and Tennessee will start the season nationally ranked.

At the same time, with the loss of those conference teams who will sit out the season, both Kentucky and Mississippi State, who both received votes could find themselves inside the top-25 sooner than previously anticipated.

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (21)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU (1)

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A & M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. USC

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1