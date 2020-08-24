Associated Press Top-25 Released
Greg Arias
The Associated Press released their Top-25 college football preseason ranking for the 2020 season on Monday, and there weren't many surprises, this ranking will be the last time we see Ohio State or Oregon in the top-10.
Other teams from the Big-10 and Pac-12 who earned preseason rankings but will miss the season include Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah, Iowa State, and Iowa.
As for the Southeastern Conference, seven teams including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Tennessee will start the season nationally ranked.
At the same time, with the loss of those conference teams who will sit out the season, both Kentucky and Mississippi State, who both received votes could find themselves inside the top-25 sooner than previously anticipated.
Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
1. Clemson (38)
2. Ohio State (21)
3. Alabama (2)
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU (1)
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Oklahoma State
16. Michigan
17. USC
18. North Carolina
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. UCF
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Tennessee
Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1