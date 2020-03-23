Bech Becomes Newest Commit to Commodores Football

The Vanderbilt Commodores football team earned a verbal commitment on Saturday when three-star wide receiver Jack Bech of Thomas More High, Lafayette La. announced via Twitter that he had committed to the Commodores.

One of the top players in Louisiana in the 2021 cycle, Bech brings physical size (6'2" 200) to the position where he produced 91 receptions for 1,668 yards (18.3 yards per reception) and 20 touchdowns as a junior for the Cougars in helping them to the 4A state title.

Vanderbilt was one of 19 reported schools to have offered Bech, who chose the Commodores over both Virginia and LSU among others.

247 Sports evaluation fo Bech is impressive.

"Good-size receiver with above average height and bulk. Physical blocker who uses that size to his advantage on the perimeter. Also plays basketball and is highly competitive when the ball is in the air. Flashes terrific body control and adjustment ability. Couples those traits with strong high-pointing consistency in 50-50 situations. Tough cover in the red zone. Massive production as a junior. Shows good quick-footedness in the short area to foster run-after-catch ability and higher route-running ceiling. Athleticism lacks context from a combine testing perspective. Accelerates well but can improve top-end speed. Physical ceiling might be limited given fairly well-developed size and build. Likely a Power 5-caliber wideout prospect who could become a reliable starter with red-zone playmaking ability."

We spoke with Bech via text about his commitment to the Commodores when Bech shared what ultimately lead to his decision to commit to Vanderbilt.

"Everything about Vanderbilt. I loved Nashville and the whole coaching staff," said Bech. "Playing SEC caliber football and also bring at a top 20 Academic school was a big key as well"

As for what he will bring to the Commodores, Bech said, " I’m a big physical receiver and hopefully I will be able to make an impact my freshmen year!"

Bech will be a summer enrollee for the Commodores and should be able to compete for playing time immediately.

When watching the film of Bech, his athleticism jumps off quickly with his leaping ability as the centerpiece as he has the ability to be a future red zone weapon for the Commodores offense.

