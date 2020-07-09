CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Big-10 Moves To Conference Only Schedule for 2020

Greg Arias

The first potential domino in college football fell on Thursday with the announcement that the Big-10 would play a conference only schedule in 2020. 

The announcement came in a release but the conference as reported by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. 

The release shared the intentions of the conference and read in part. 

?We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority. To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."

Exactly how this might impact other Power Five conferences isn't entirely known at this point. However, the move will impact those teams who had non-conference matchups scheduled with Big-10 opponents in any of those seven sports mentioned in the release. 

As for football, one of the marquee matchups of the season between Ohio State and Oregon, scheduled for week two in Eugene, will now be lost. The change will not impact any SEC teams, as no games are scheduled during the regular season between teams of the two conferences. 

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made public the comment earlier in the year that his conference would be willing to play a conference only schedule if other conferences canceled their season, or went to the conference only format. 

Regardless of what happens with the other Power Five conferences, even a conference only schedule is preferable to no football at all, but also that is still very much in doubt at this point.   

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Commodore Austin Martin Gets Paid

The former Vandy baseball standout is the nation's newest millionaire, signing a big-time contract on Wednesday.

Greg Arias

Outlook for College Football Making Me Nervous, You Should Be Too

It's not something we want to think about or write, but it's a growing possibility that football doesn't survive the pandemic for a 2020 season.

Greg Arias

College Football Coaching Hot-Seat, No Surprises Here

A recent ranking by CBS Sports had no surprises included of coaches feeling the heat in 2020.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Blogs For SI All-American

One of the top basketball recruits in the nation for the Class of 2022 is M.J. Rice, and Vanderbilt would love to add him to their roster.

Greg Arias

Mason Left Without Options in Wright Statement

A closer look into the timeline and events offers possible vindication for Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason in Wright injury statement.

Greg Arias

Accuser Shares More Information on Vanderbilt Rape Allegations

A female accuser and former Vanderbilt student have come forward with more information regarding the handling of rape allegations involving a former football player by the university.

Greg Arias

Report: UK Looking Into Plans For 50% Fan Capacity for Football, Basketball

While it has been a possibility from the beginning of talks of a season, this is the first clear information of plans from a Power Five conference member.

Greg Arias

Could College Basketball Season Start Two-Weeks Earlier?

NCAA Exec reportedly asking conferences to begin season two weeks earlier according to Sports Illustrated report.

Greg Arias

Congress, Name, Image, Likeness and a College Football Union

What could possibly go wrong now that the United States Congress has picked up the torch and joined the fray into college athletics once again.

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated's Publishers 2020 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams

Sports Illustrated's publishers from across the SEC announce their football first and second team All-SEC selections for the 2020 season.

Greg Arias