BIG-10 Turmoil Shows Big Time Hypocrisy

Greg Arias

When the BIG-10 conference led by commissioner Kevin Warren and the conferences athletic directors and university presidents decided to postpone their 2020 season, many people applauded the move, while others have denounced it. 

As the unrest has grown among players, coaches, and fans across the conference, stories of Warren's son, Powers Warren, and his continued participation as a member of the Mississippi State Bulldogs football team have given rise to more questions.

The hypocrisy here is mind-blowing. 

Cancel an entire conference season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus is one thing. Still, when the league's commissioner that was part of that decision is allowing his son to continue to assume the risks he felt too great for others, the word hypocrisy seems the only viable term to describe the move. 

While that may seem a harsh statement to make considering I've never met Warren, canceling the season for his conference while allowing his son to continue meets the definition of that word. 

Now talk has surfaced that the conference is considering restarting their season with a potential date of Thanksgiving. The details of the current discussions have been shared by multiple sources, though no have come with and level of certainty. 

Should the BIG-10 move forward with a season restart, it would be the right thing to do for the players who are insistent on a season. It would also seem the right move to make for Warren in the face of the information of his son becoming public. 

Perception is everything, and at the current moment, Warren is taking a beating around the nation. Not for the decision to restart, but that his son is still playing when others have been shut down.

What's to come remains to be seen, but the malicious calls and comments against Warren are likely to stay unless he can provide a sound reason for these conflicting actions. 

Hypocrisy is nothing new in the world of college sports, but this one might be the straw that breaks the camel's back. 

