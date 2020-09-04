Biggest Question Mark for Commodores Remains O-Line

The quarterback position for the Vanderbilt Commodores has received a majority of the press early in this fall camp because so much of a team's success rests with the player who fills that role. However, for the quarterback to be successful, he must have the help of the other ten players around him.

That means that the five big nasties who are tasked with protecting the quarterback must be ready to handle their part of the plan. For head coach Derek Mason and the Commodores, this is where perhaps their most formidable challenge and the most significant question mark remains as we draw closer to the start of the season.

What we know about this year's offensive line is that it will likely be young and inexperienced. Of those projected to start, only Tyler Steen, a redshirt sophomore, has significant experience, having started every game last season at right tackle.

Steen will make a move to the left side this time around and will be paired with fellow sophomore Dan Dawkins at left guard. It will be Dawkins first starting assignment if he can hold off the competition.

Grant Miller returns at center, where he started seven games last season, while senior Cole Clemmons looks to be filling the right guard position. Junior Jonathan Stewart looks solid at right tackle, but all are still facing competition.

Head coach Derek Mason spoke about this unit on Tuesday during a media call and shared an interesting comment.

"Right now, we're just looking at our depth on the offensive line, and our young guys are getting better," said Mason. " When I look at our group right now, we're sitting at about 12 offensive linemen. They're athletic, and some of these guys are young, and so, when you start to look at how you're going to field this offensive line, we're making some moves, and I think you're going to be surprised at what you see. I can't give it away right now, but I think as you look at how the depth starts to look over the next three to four weeks as we start pushing into fall camp, there's going to be a few surprises for you, so stay tuned."

While Mason sounds optimistic about what his line might be able to do this season, it remains to be seen if it will translate to the field. His challenge and the offensive lines are made more challenging by the conference only schedule they will face this season.

