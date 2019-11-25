Blasingame Starts First Game For Titans

Former Vanderbilt standout Khari Blasingame joined the Tennessee Titans last week after being signed to their active roster from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

He played in his first ever game with the Titans on Sunday in their 42-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium, and he didn't just play, he started.

The Titans have not had a fullback and have used tight ends and even offensive and defensive linemen at times as a lead blocker for Derrick Henry. That role now belongs to Blasingame.

On the opening play with Blasingame in at fullback in front of Henry, the Titans faked a handoff to the left side to Henry when quarterback Ryan Tannehill rolled right and took of on a first down run.

Later in the game Blaingame would lead Henry on several runs, thought he was not in the game when Henry broke loose on a 74 yard touchdown run and then scored another touchdown on a 7-yard run following a Jaguards fumble on the kickoff return.

Floowing the game I spoke with Blasingame in the happy, and loud Titans locker room. The video is available above.