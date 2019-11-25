Vandy
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Blasingame Starts First Game For Titans

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt standout Khari Blasingame joined the Tennessee Titans last week after being signed to their active roster from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. 

He played in his first ever game with the Titans on Sunday in their 42-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium, and he didn't just play, he started. 

The Titans have not had a fullback and have used tight ends and even offensive and defensive linemen at times as a lead blocker for Derrick Henry. That role now belongs to Blasingame.

On the opening play with Blasingame in at fullback in front of Henry, the Titans faked a handoff to the left side to Henry when quarterback Ryan Tannehill rolled right and took of on a first down run.   

Later in the game Blaingame would lead Henry on several runs, thought he was not in the game when Henry broke loose on a 74 yard touchdown run and then scored another touchdown on a 7-yard run following a Jaguards fumble on the kickoff return.

Floowing the game I spoke with Blasingame in the happy, and loud Titans locker room. The video is available above.   

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Take Out Frustration On ETSU In 38-0 Win

Greg Arias
0

Halftime Report: Vanderbilt 14 ETSU 0

Greg Arias
0

Gameday Open Thread Live: Vanderbilt-East Tennessee State

Greg Arias
0

The Vanderbilt Commodores close the home portion of the schedule today as the face the Buccaneers of East Tennessee State University.

Video: Stackhouse On Hot Shooting In Last Two Games

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was asked about his team's hot shoting over the last three quarters of play in back-to-back blowout wins.

Three Predictions: Vanderbilt-ETSU

Greg Arias
0

Three things we're predicting in today's home finale against East Tennessee State.

Five Things We Want To See: Vanderbilt-ETSU

Greg Arias
0

Five things we want to see in the final home game of the season.

Video: Commodores Take Friday Double Header

Greg Arias
0

It was a good day for Vanderbilt basketball on Friday at Memorial Gym.

Commodores Blow Out South Carolina State 97-60

Greg Arias
0

For the second consecutive game, the Vanderbilt Commodores surpass to 90 point mark.

Commodore Women Blowout Furman 74-46

Greg Arias
0

The Commodores women's basketball team improved to 3-1 on Friday with a blowout win at Memorial Gym.

Three Keys: Vanderbilt-East Tennessee

Greg Arias
0

In a game Vanderbiot should win, here are three keys to get the win.