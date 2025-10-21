Cade McConnell Addresses Viral Block, "All-Time" Moment
NASHVILLE—Cade McConnell got up from his stance, jolted to his left, pushed, stepped to his right and pushed again before jumping on an LSU defensive lineman as if he was the prey and McConnell was a wild animal. The Vanderbilt offensive guard got up and didn’t appear to think anything of it.
That was business as usual in McConnell’s mind. The Vanderbilt guard knew it was a good rep, but is used to not being recognized for his best reps. That’s the life McConnell signed up for as a Division-I offensive lineman, lots of work and not a lot of praise.
This time was different for the Vanderbilt offensive lineman, though.
By the time McConnell latched on a microphone and stepped in front of the three news cameras at Vanderbilt’s grass practice field on Tuesday, his name had hit corners of the country that he likely wouldn’t have imagined it would. McConnell thought the extent of his publicity came from a tweet from the Joe Moore Award account that acknowledged his block and deleted his Twitter account in the nights following Vanderbilt’s 31-24 win over LSU.
“I really haven't seen it, many people have been sending me who's replied to it,” McConnell said. “I haven't had Twitter for over 24 hours, maybe, maybe later in the week, after the game, maybe I'll re-download it and kind of look through it.”
Over 3.3 million views, an SEC Network appearance and countless acknowledgements from college football’s most prominent media members and McConnell likely doesn’t understand the magnitude of the spotlight in which he’s been given.
McConnell is all in on preparing for Vanderbilt’s matchup with Missouri and his individual assignment, he jokes that in the process he’ll receive a free Chipotle meal from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Those within Vanderbilt’s program aren’t brushing it off like Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea says McConnell likely wants to, though.
“It’s up there with the all timers,” Lea said of McConnell’s block. We always talk about an offensive line as the group that kind of just works in the shadows and never gets credit. Now he’s become a sensation. Cade is a heartbeat in our program. He’s an emotional leader for us.”
“He’s a dog,” Vanderbilt defensive lineman Joshua Singh added. “That’s the trenches, though. Cade’s a good offensive lineman, our whole o-line is good.”
McConnell’s 2024 season included him having a “role,” but waiting his turn behind Vanderbilt’s older offensive linemen that appeared to be entrenched in starting positions. Now that Vanderbilt’s line has turned over, McConnell has found himself as a weekly starter and has played over 50 snaps in all of Vanderbilt’s games but its opener against Charleston Southern.
Pro Football Focus says McConnell’s Saturday performance against LSU was his best of the season. The Minnesota transfer received a 67.5 grade and has now received a grade of 60 or higher in four-consecutive games. McConnell’s first outing of the season against Charleston Southern was graded a 34.5, he appears to be demonstrating consistent improvement as the season goes.
Rather than the weak link on a line that was heavily invested in throughout the offseason, McConnell has progressed into a force of it
“He’s taken ownership as a starter so I believe you’re seeing him elevate his game, which is really exciting,” Lea said. “He’s tough. He’s spirited and it’s no surprise, the play wasn’t a shock to me. I showed the play to the team before the world knew about it and I think we ran it back three or four times. We had fun celebrating that in there and then he’s getting his deserved attention.”
Lea jokes that McConnell has done a similar type of block–in which he was allowed to float around in pass protection rather than sticking with one particular LSU defender–in practice and that the Vanderbilt coach hasn’t been happy with it, but he believes that this embodies the relentlessness that he’s looking for from his offensive line.
McConnell isn’t betting on going viral again, but he doesn’t appear to be changing his ways.
“It’s definitely one of the best ones I’ve had,” McConnell said of the block. “If I’m able to replicate it, then good. I’m looking to go out there and do my job, help the guys next to me.