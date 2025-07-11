Can Blaze Berlowitz use a clean fall to earn Vanderbilt's backup quarterback role? I The Anchor
Watch the Vanderbilt quarterback room go through its practice routine and you'll see a body that stands out from the rest. No, not Diego Pavia's.
Vanderbilt quarterback Blaze Berlowitz–a former transfer from New Mexico State–is perhaps the most gifted athlete in Vanderbilt’s five-man group of scholarship quarterbacks. The eye-popping throws that coincide with the size have always been there. But, so have the mistakes.
“The biggest thing with Blaze is he's got some athletic tools, physical tools, and arm strength—just making good decisions with the ball,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said after the spring game. “What we can't do is turn the ball over.”
Berlowitz appears to be the leader in the clubhouse in the race to earn Vanderbilt’s backup quarterback role, but he’ll fight this fall to prove to Lea and his staff that he’s capable of being its quarterback of the future upon Pavia’s departure.
To do that, he’ll have to do the little things right.
