SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Can Commodores Limit Defensive Time on Field this Season?

Greg Arias

In football, each unit must work together for the team to be successful, so when one part spends a majority of the game on the field, the results aren't likely to be favorable. 

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason understands this and knows that having a young, unproven offense this season could negatively impact his veteran defensive unit. 

"It always comes down to execution," said Mason. "Offensive efficiency is no different than defensive efficiency; everybody's got to do their job. Everybody's got to take accountability and responsibility for doing that job play in and play out." 

One of the new trends in football is offense play"fast" or with "tempo" to move quickly and work to tire the opposition defensive unit. 

While it is a solid strategy when your team uses this and fails to produce the desired results, it can place your defense in an unfavorable position of spending too much time on the field. 

"I don't think the tempo is going to have anything to do with it," Mason said. "It's gonna be about execution, so for us, we're gonna run the offense, and that's what's been exciting to see."

"Obviously, when you settle on a quarterback, and you're able to get to a point where that guy is getting the majority of the reps, man, you'll see a lot of the consistency that you want—continued Mason. "You know right now a couple of guys are still rolling through, we've got a couple of guys back. They continue to show why we recruited them, but at the end of the day, you've got to be able to lead, you've got to be able to manufacture the first downs." 

You've got to be able to put the ball in the end zone so, by hook or crook, that's exactly what we're going to do," concluded Mason. "We're going to continue to move forward and get our guys better, and whatever style of offense is required that day, that's what we're gonna play."                       

Whatever happens with the offense this season, this defense, while a strength, is not good enough to stay on the field continuously, especially against an all-SEC schedule and produce wins.  

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Notebook: Twelve Days till SEC Kickoff

Who's excited for Sept. 26 and the start of SEC play?

Greg Arias

US Senate Hearing on NIL, Alexander Draws Criticism

US Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee has drawn fire during Tuesday's hearing on the name, image, and likeness issue surrounding NCAA athletics.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Soccer Sights Set on New Season

Commodores 2020 campaign gets underway against Kentucky.

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo Talks Season, Stress

The Vanderbilt senior defensive end shared some thoughts recently on the coming season.

Greg Arias

D-I Council Vote on College Basketball Wednesday

New information expected this week.

Greg Arias

Predicting SEC Football Standings for 2020

Now that the start of the SEC season is just under two weeks away, here is our look at the projected final standing for the league in 2020.

Greg Arias

New Staff Additions to Athletic Department

https://www.si.com/college/vanderbilt/other-sports/mcclelland-kelly-join-vanderbilt-athletic-department-staff

Greg Arias

McClelland, Kelly Join Vanderbilt Athletic Department Staff

Seasoned college athletics leaders take on leadership roles with Commodores

Vanderbilt University

New AP Top-25 Released: One Surprise Joins the List

Louisiana-Lafayette joins ranking for the first time since 1943

Greg Arias

Another Weekend of College Football in the Books, Big XII, ACC Start

While the opening week featured the smaller conferences, week two saw the Big-XII and ACC join the party.

Greg Arias