Can Eli Stowers Repeat As Top Tight End in the SEC? : Just a Minute
The Vanderbilt Commodores had a historic season in 2024 as Clark Lea led the program to its first bowl victory in a decade. Firey quarterback Diego Pavia led the Commodores throughout the season, but he leaned on fellow New Mexico transfer Eli Stowers as his security blanket, and together they reinvigorated the Commodores program.
Stowers strong season saw him named First Team All-SEC as he was second in the league for tight ends in receptions (49), yards (638) and touchdowns (5). He was a Mackey Award Semifinalist, named a Phil Steele All-America Third Team and Associated Press All-SEC Second Team.
Texas tight end Gunnar Helm was the only tight end with better numbers in the SEC in 2024, but Helm, along with LSU's Mason Taylor, South Carolina's Joshua Simon and Ole Miss's Caden Prieskorn all moved onto the NFL, leaving a void of talent at the tight end position.
Who might challenge Stowers as the top tight end in 2025?
Former Virginia Tech transfer Dea'Quan Wright put up 27 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns at Ole Miss in 2024 in Prieskorn's shadow. Wright could see an uptick in production in 2025 that puts him among the league's best.
Former Arkansas State transfer Seydou Traore notched 34 catches for 361 yards and a score at Mississippi State last season. The London, England native will be one of the more experienced Bulldogs and getting Blake Shapen back from injury should help things in Starkville
Redshirt sophomore Lawson Luckie caught 24 passes for 348 yards and three scores for Georgia in 2024. Luckie had the tall task of replacing Brock Bowers but showed promise in Athens last season.
Junior Luke Hasz hauled in 26 passes for 324 yards and four scores for Arkansas last season but has 42 receptions for 577 yards and seven scores over two years, showing potential to break out as he becomes one of the more experienced players in the league.