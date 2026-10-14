Clark Lea Institutes Practice Rule To Counteract Penalty Issues

Clark Lea is clearly upset enough by Vanderbilt’s 52-17 Saturday loss to Ole Miss and its discipline in it that he’s instituted a new rule. For every yard Vanderbilt’s offense loses due to an operational penalty in practice, it has to do an up-down.

Vanderbilt is the worst team in the SEC in regard to penalties and continued the trends surrounding it by committing 11 for 92 on Saturday. A number of those were also poorly timed and changed the outlook of certain drives. That’s a similar story to the one involved in its losses to Auburn and Georgia, as well.

Lea appeared to be fed up with his team as he met the media Tuesday. He didn’t pull many punches in regard to the way he feels about its lack of discipline, intensity and focus at this stage. Lea is working to get his message across, but he declares that this Vanderbilt team is beyond the point of messaging. He says it needs accountability and a noticeable change in its actions.

“Right now, we’re playing as if we’re entitled to an outcome and we’re offended when it doesn’t go the way we want it to go,” Lea said. “That mentality and attitude is what I’m attacking right now internally. I say that in a way that’s meant to be reflective, not judgemental, because ultimately I’m responsible for it. I don’t see these things as independent of my imprint or my influence. I think this is a 24/7 self reflection that gives way to processing about where the team is and what my message needs to be.”

The action hasn’t been good enough for Lea at this point. Vanderbilt is 3-3 and is coming off of one of its worst losses in his tenure. It’s now lost three games in a row and is 0-3 in league play. It’s not as if it’s not talented enough for that to change, either, and Lea knows it. Most of Vanderbilt’s struggles have related to self-inflicted errors

Now, it’s got a chance to rebound against Arkansas–in a game that it’s favored to win. Lea needs to see something from it in that game.

“I’d be lying if I was up here saying that I feel like the team has responded all the way,” Lea said. “I think we were inconsistent today, I don’t think the energy level was where we needed to be and I don’t think the detail was where we needed it to be. Not that there weren’t flashes or positive moments, but we need to be a team that’s out to prove something–not to the world and not to Arkansas, but to ourselves.”

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