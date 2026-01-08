Clark Lea Named Finalist For Another Coaching Award: The Anchor

Clark Lea continues to rack up the postseason recognition following the end of Vanderbilt’s 2025 football season. Lea was named a finalist for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

The award is given to the college football coach that contributes the most to making the sport better for both athletes and fans alike while demonstrating grit, integrity and winning approach on and off the field.

Lea is a finalist along with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, James Madison head coach Bob Chesney, Miami FL. head coach Mario Cristobal and Virginia head coach Tony Elliot.

Lea was already awarded the 2025 Eddie Robsinson Coach of the Year Award. If Lea were to win the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award on top of the award he has already won, it would further be a vindication of the change he has brought to Nashville in such a short time. Lea led Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record this past season and a 6-2 record in the SEC. It was the first time in program history that the Commodores won 10 or more games in a season and it was also the first time in which Vanderbilt finished with a record of 6-2 or better in conference play.

To add onto the history, Lea’s team also took down three different AP Top 15 teams and climbed into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 1947.

