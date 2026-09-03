Clark Lea Notebook: Explanation on Biggest Depth Chart Surprise, An Advantage? Injury Updates

NASHVILLE—The single most surprising piece of Vanderbilt football’s week one depth chart came at a position that appeared to be a foregone conclusion heading into spring practice. But, it clearly wasn’t.

Vanderbilt is starting veteran Orion Irving at tackle over highly-touted FCS transfer Beau Johnson, who appeared to be a shoe-in to start when he signed with Vanderbilt out of the portal. Lea showed a tendency to prioritize camp consistency and production over previous body of work in Tuesday’s release, though, and Irving was the biggest example.

"Orion transferred in with a ton of snap experience a year ago," Lea said. "Served a role, we thought he was ascending last season, and really got opportunities to play for us at the position last year. We thought he played well. He's had a really good offseason. This may be one of the most improved players in our program, and maybe the strongest performer up front through training camp."

Vanderbilt landed Irving as a depth piece in the 2025 portal cycle, but it did some long-term projection with him that paid off. Irving played a total of 107 snaps a year ago, and he's clearly in line for more in 2026.

Don’t give up on Johnson, though, Lea indicates.

“[Irving’s] ability to move inside at times is going to be our ability also to get Beau (Johnson) involved,” Lea said. “Like we've always done, it'll be a mix of guys up front, but he's got positional flexibility, which will be a huge asset for us."

Does Austin Peay have an advantage?

Austin Peay has already played a game, a 35-17 Governors win over Gardner Webb. It won’t be as fresh as Vanderbilt, but it won’t have to get any cobwebs off.

What does Lea make of that and Austin Peay’s performance?

“You just saw kind of through the middle of the game Austin Peay separate,” Lea said. “So, this is a team that is going to have a chip on their shoulder and you know we need to make sure that we have not just the same attitude, but have to have that Vanderbilt football attitude when we play. I got a ton of respect for them and the way they're coached.”

Injury updates

Vanderbilt will get two rotational receivers back in the lineup on Saturday in Cole Adams and Ja’Cory Thomas. Both of which were sidelined at the end of fall camp.

“We have bumps and bruises, but it's been cool to see guys working back in,” Lea said. “We've got some bumps and bruises that I can update you guys on Thursday, but on the whole, we're in pretty good shape."

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