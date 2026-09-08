Clark Lea: Standout Vanderbilt Football Tight End Labeled As Week-To-Week

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and is “not insignificant,” Clark Lea said.

Spence wasn’t in pads, had a brace on his leg and was confined to the sideline in Vanderbilt’s opener against Austin Peay. Lea listed Spence as questionable leading into that game and said that he didn’t want to push him, but appears to be more open to the idea that Spence will miss significant time on Tuesday.

"It's all about seeing how he responds to it," Lea said. "I don't have a definite time table for him right now."

Spence is Vanderbilt's projected starter at tight end and is in line to receive a significant increase in targets as a result of Eli Stowers' departure from the program. Spence finished the 2025 season with 15 receptions, two touchdowns and 233 yards, all of which were career highs. In 2025, Spence started 10 games and played in all 13. Him not being on the field leaves a significant hole in Vanderbilt's downfield passing game.

The injury popped up the Sunday prior to Vanderbilt’s opener against Austin Peay and limited Spence almost entirely throughout the first game week of the season. Spence started to work back into form on Tuesday and appears to be getting closer to returning, but the question of how close he really is to taking the field again still looms.

Spence has been the victim of poor injury luck before. He was breaking out after his freshman season before a torn ACL held him out in 2023. Spence has also been the victim of a number of minor injuries since arriving at Vanderbilt in 2022.

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