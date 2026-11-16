NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea knows the situation as his team goes into the final two games of the 2026 regular season, beginning this weekend at Florida.

Lea’s Commodores have a 4-6 record and need to win the final two games of the regular season against the Gators and in-state rival Tennessee to extend the season and become bowl eligible. A record of 5-7 almost certainly would not do it this year.

Instead of looking at the APR scores of 5-7 teams it will be up to the individual bowl committees to select a 5-7 team to participate in a bowl game if there are not enough spots to fill all the bowls after rivalry weekend.

Vanderbilt knows its back is against the wall. A loss to Florida this weekend and it knows its season ends next Saturday against the Volunteers regardless of a win or a loss. In his team’s Sunday meeting yesterday, Lea reminded his team of what is at stake.

“I told them yesterday. I mean, you think about the guys that have been here four or five and six years, that they deserve the chance to add a 13th game to the schedule,” Lea said. “We put ourselves in this position. So what we’re going to do is backs against the wall, we’re going to go fight for what we want and we have opportunities to do that.”

At the beginning of the season, Vanderbilt had high aspirations for the direction it wanted this season to go. The Commodores wanted to break down the door of the playoffs that it could not get through in 2025.

Inevitably, that is not the reality of this season. It has instead been more so a foundational year in the launch of the Jared Curtis era where there still is enough talent on the roster to where it felt like Vanderbilt could still be a bowl eligible team. That hope is still alive, but it is hanging on by a thread.

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A chance to play an extra game this season could do a lot of good in terms of the development of Vanderbilt's core of young talent it wants to bring along into the future. It allows guys like Curtis, Mason Lewis, Davin Chandler, Mitchell Smith and others to have a couple extra weeks of practice reps leading up to one more game.

Maybe it will not be the most developmental period for a player, but reps are valuable regardless of when they come.

But more importantly, it gives the leaders that Lea has developed and coached the past few years to play potentially one more time in a Vanderbilt uniform before moving on to the next step in their careers.

That is what is really seeming to drive and motivate Vanderbilt to prepare and try to win over the next two weeks. Doing a service for the players that have helped build the culture of the program for multiple years.

“Most importantly to me, it’s these guys that are going to be playing their last games here. That we honor them and give them a chance to finish the way they’d want to finish. That’s really important to me. So that is absolutely what we’re focused on,” Lea said.

It has not been the season that Lea and the rest of the coaching staff envisioned back in August during fall camp. There was a standard to continue to climb the next hurdle and make program history again. That is not to say Vanderbilt has left those standards, but it has not played to its standard it set for itself in the offseason.

Yet, there is still an opportunity to salvage this season. The question is whether it will pull it off.

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