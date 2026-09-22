Clark Lea: This Vanderbilt Football Standout Is Nearing A Return To Action

NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea was dismissed from Vanderbilt's Tuesday media availability when he made sure to hold up everyone in the rooom for a few moments. He had a message he felt that he needed to share.

Lea declared that Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence is day-to-day and that he will be officially listed as questionable on the first SEC Availability Report that Vanderbilt releases ahead of its matchup with Auburn.

"Super excited," Lea said. "The injury he suffered, nine out of 10 people are gonna be out for the season. But, here's a guy who has done everything the right way. We say sleep, hyrdration, consumption. This guy takes care of his body, and his body takes care of him."

Lea declared that Spence may have an opportunity to impact Vanderbilt's SEC opener on Saturday and says the program is celebrating that.

Spence is Vanderbilt's projected starter at tight end and is in line to receive a significant increase in targets as a result of Eli Stowers' departure from the program. Spence finished the 2025 season with 15 receptions, two touchdowns and 233 yards, all of which were career highs. In 2025, Spence started 10 games and played in all 13. Him not being on the field leaves a significant hole in Vanderbilt's downfield passing game.

The injury popped up the Sunday prior to Vanderbilt’s opener against Austin Peay and limited Spence almost entirely throughout the first game week of the season.

Spence has been the victim of poor injury luck before. He was breaking out after his freshman season before a torn ACL held him out in 2023. Spence has also been the victim of a number of minor injuries since arriving at Vanderbilt in 2022. When he returns, though, he will patch some holes that Vanderbilt's offense has at this stage.

“I’m excited,” Spence told Vandy On SI over the summer in regard to the idea of replacing Stowers. “When you talk about playing tight end, there are two facets to the game: the blocking and the receiving. In the past couple years, the team has needed me to lean more into my blocking ability because we had such a talented guy in Eli, and I mean, you can't replace that guy. But I'm really excited to be able to just step into that other part of the game, because keep in mind I was a receiver first, so that was my bread and butter.”

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