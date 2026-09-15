NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football has its starting quarterback of the future, and the present.

Vanderbilt announced Tuesday that Jared Curtis will be its starting quarterback after beating out veteran Blaze Berlowitz in a months-long quarterback competition. Curtis played every offensive snap in the second half of Vanderbilt’s 36-25 win over Delaware while Berlowitz stood quietly on the sideline, which alluded to the idea that the move had already been made.

Curtis finished the Delaware game with 210 passing yards on 22 attempts and 14 completions as well as two rushing touchdowns. All of Vanderbilt’s scoring drives on Saturday afternoon came on the back of Curtis.

In Curtis, Vanderbilt has a quarterback capable of making throws that only a few in the SEC can and has a chance to generate explosive offensive plays every time it touches the field. Curtis is still a freshman and hasn’t faced a power-five opponent yet, but industry consensus indicates he gives Vanderbilt a significantly higher ceiling than any other quarterback on its roster.

“He’s a ball player, man,” Vanderbilt tight end Jayvontay Conner said. “There’s a lot being put on his plate and I’m pretty sure he feels a little bit of pressure sometimes, but I don’t notice that a lot from him. He’s a baller, man. He’s ready to hoop at all times.”

Curtis is Vanderbilt’s first five-star recruit and is the highest-ranked commit in program history. He was initially committed to Georgia, but Vanderbilt–with the help of Nate Bargatze, Diego Pavia and a significant multi-year contract–flipped Curtis on signing day.

Lea compared elements of Curtis’ game to former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler and former NFL MVP Matthew Stafford in a summer interview with Vandy on SI. Talent has never been the issue for Curtis, Lea declares often, whether he quickly make the adjustment to the college game relates more to how quickly the game slows down for him.

Vanderbilt’s coaching staff was waiting for Curtis to demonstrate that he had come along in that way and it feels as if it’s seen enough from Curtis’ development to feel comfortable coming out of his Saturday performance. Curtis will get his first college start against NC State after splitting reps with Berlowitz in Vanderbilt's first two games.

Now, it’s time for Curtis to take the reins of this Vanderbilt program.

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