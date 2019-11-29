Vandy
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Coach For A Day:Tennessee As They Host Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

When the final horn sounds Saturday in Knoxville, win, lose or draw the Vanderbilt Commodores return to Nashville, pack up their equipment and begin preparing for the 2020 season. 

On the opposite sideline the Tennessee Volunteers will begin their wait to find out their destination for their bowl game.

The Vols are riding a four game win streak and would like nothing more than to make it five, oh and of course number five would put an end to a three game losing streak to the Commodores that has dogged their fan base for the last 1095 days. It's an unusual feeling for Vol fans to have to listen to the team from across the state bragging that long.

For the Vols, what will it take for them to snap said streak?

Here's this weeks look at what we would do as coach of the Vols for a day. 

OFFENSE   

Run, run and run some more. That's been the achillies heal of the Commodores defense for the majority of this campaign. 

Twice this season-Ole Miss and Kentucky- topped 400 yards on the ground as they rolled past Vanderbilt without much need of a passing game. 

The Volunteers have a passing game, better than either the Rebels or Wildcats, but they shouldn't really be a big need to throw the football alot in this one.

 A wise old coach told me years ago, there are three things that happen when you throw the football and two of them are bad. So why take chances when you have backs like Ty Chandler and Tim Jordan.

Keep it simple, keep it on the ground and use the pass if things get tough. 

DEFENSE     

Vanderbily has been a run dominated team with Ke'SHawn Vaughn, so forcing them to pass, something they've shown is tough for them to do with regularlity is what I would force them to do. 

RIley Neal has struggled with consistency,  though he has flashed at times, but could he flash enought this time to win against a defense that has a solid front seven and a good secondary.

That same front seven should be able toproduce enough pressure to affect him when the Commodores have to throw the football, which, if their running game is stopped would be regularly. 

Getting the Commodores behind the chains is a death sentence, so keeping them there and forcing them into passing situations is a win for UT.

The formula is kinda simplistic here, but when a team has struggled as much as Vanderbilt has this season in passing the football, it makes coaching a tad bit easier, especially for a media guy who is coaching the Vols for just one day.   

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Key Matchups: Vanderbilt-Tennessee

Greg Arias
0

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday's SEC East rivalry matchup between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, the Commodores will be playing their final game of a disappointing season while the Vols will be heading to a bowl game after turning a dismal start into an encouraging season.

Happy Thanksgiving From My Family To Yours

Greg Arias
0

Happy Thanksgiving!

Vanderbilt Players Talk Playing Tennessee At Neyland Stadium

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt's Drew Birchmeir, Kalijah Lipscomb and Justice Shelton-Mosley met the media and answered questions about their upcoming rivalry game with Tennessee.

Vanderbilt Players Discuss Season, Tennessee Game

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt football players Kalijah Lipscomb, Drew Birchmeir and Justice Shelton-Mosely spoke with the media

Vanderbilt's Mason On Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason shared his thoughts on the improved play of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano ahead of their game this Saturday in Knoxville.

Video: Mason on UT's Jim Chaney

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason shared thoughts on Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

Video: Mason On Tennessee "Rivalry"

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt head football coah Derek Mason spoke with the media on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on the "rivalry with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Video: Mason- "Tennessee Week"

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason shared his thoughts on this week's matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Video: Jerry Stackhouse

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt head backetball coach Jerry Stackhouse on his team's win over Southeast Louisiana.

Video Wrap Up: Vanderbilt-Southeat Louisiana

Greg Arias
0

The Vanderbilt Commodores improved to 5-1 with a 78-70 win over  the Southeast Louisiana Lions on Monday.