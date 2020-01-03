Coaching Changes Continue With Commodores Football Staff

According to a report from The Tennessean, the Vanderbilt Commodores football coaching staff is losing yet another coach.

Cornerbacks coach Terrance Brown is leaving Nashville to join the coaching staff at The University of Washington. Brown is the fourth assistant to leave or not be retained since the end of the season.

The other coaches no longer on Derek Mason's staff include offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski, defensive coordinator Jason Tarver and offensive line coach Cameron Norcross.

"I am honored and grateful to be a part of the University of Washington football program and can't wait to teach, mentor, develop and lead our student-athletes under Coach (Jimmy) Lake's vision," Brown said in the news release. "My wife and I are beyond excited to return to Seattle and reunite with Husky nation."

Brown, who is a native of Washington is returning to his home state.