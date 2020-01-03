VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Coaching Changes Continue With Commodores Football Staff

Greg Arias

According to a report from The Tennessean, the Vanderbilt Commodores football coaching staff is losing yet another coach.

Cornerbacks coach Terrance Brown is leaving Nashville to join the coaching staff at The University of Washington. Brown is the fourth assistant to leave or not be retained since the end of the season. 

The other coaches no longer on  Derek Mason's staff include offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski, defensive coordinator Jason Tarver and offensive line coach Cameron Norcross.

"I am honored and grateful to be a part of the University of Washington football program and can't wait to teach, mentor, develop and lead our student-athletes under Coach (Jimmy) Lake's vision," Brown said in the news release. "My wife and I are beyond excited to return to Seattle and reunite with Husky nation."

Brown, who is a native of Washington is returning to his home state. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Blow Out Auburn 77-55 In Conference Opener

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt women's basketball team won their 11th game of the season and first of the new decade on Thursday night, blowing out Auburn 77-55 at Memorial Gym in their SEC opener.

Commodore Women Open SEC Play Tonight

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores wone's basketball team are off to a 10-3 start, having won their last five games. They open conference play tonight, hosting Auburn at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt Football Adds Another Player To Roster

Greg Arias

Head Coach Derek Mason and his staff have received another commitment for the 2020 recruiting class, this in the form of a preferred walk-on.

Vanderbilt Defense Down Stretch Key In Win Over Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores held on down the stretch to grab their eighth win of the season, defeating the visiting Davidson WIldcats 76-71.

Free Throw Struggles Continue For Vanderbilt Despite Season High

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores set a single-game season-high in made free throws against Davidson, but misses almost prove costly.

Report: Vanderbilt Close To Deal To Hire Ne Offensive Coordinator

Greg Arias

A report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel indicated that Vanderbilt is close to completing a deal to hire their next offensive coordinator.

Commodores Hold On, Close Decade With 76-71 Win Over Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores hung on down the stretch, despite going the final 13:09 of the game without a made field goal in a 76-71 win over the visiting Davidson Wildcats.

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Davidson WIldcats

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores play host to the Davidson Wildcats tonight at Memorial Gym. Here are some quick-hit facts about tonight's matchup.

Vanderbilt Men Return To The Court Tonight, Hosting Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team returns to the court after a nine-day holiday break when the Commodores take on Davidson out of the Atlantic 10 conference on Monday evening.

The Biggest Joke In College Football Is On The Fans

Greg Arias

What's wrong with the current college football playoff system. Let me count the issues.