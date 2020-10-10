SI.com
College Viewing Schedule: Saturday, Oct.10th.

Greg Arias

Here is the viewing schedule for Saturday 10/10 across college football and there are some very good matchups scheduled. 

The National headliners include the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma, an SEC showdown between undefeated's when Tennessee visits Georgia and  Miami travels to Clemson. 

Of course, there are other intriguing games, with perhaps the most interesting being Nick Saban and Alabama visiting Ole Miss and Rebel's new head coach Lane Kiffin, who of course was one the offensive coordinator for Saban. Things ended between the two in a less than stellar way and the pregame and postgame could be well worth the view. 

 Florida visits College Station in an early kickoff against Texas A&M in a game most have the Gators as a heavy favorite, but can the Aggies keep it close and make it interesting just one week after being blown out in Tuscaloosa?

Can Vanderbilt get their first win of the season? Will South Carolina get theirs?

How much of an impact will Hurrican Delta making landfall impact these games? 

LSU is the home team in Columbia against Missouri after having to move their matchup out of Baton Rouge because of the hurricane. Can the Tigers win a home-road game?  

These questions and others will be answered over the next 14 hours and it should be fun to watch them play out. 

College Football Saturday!

(All Times Central)

Florida at Texas A&M 11 am ESPN 

LSU at Missouri 11 am SEC Net Alt 

Oklahoma vs Texas 11 am FOX 

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 am SEC Net 

Virginia Tech at North Carolina 11 am ABC 

Tennessee at Georgia 2:30 pm CBS

 Arkansas at Auburn 3 pm ESPN

Alabama at Ole Miss 6:30 pm ESPN 

Florida State at Notre Dame 6:30 pm NBC 

Miami at Clemson 6:30 pm ABC

Mississippi State at Kentucky 6:30 pm SEC Net

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven. 

