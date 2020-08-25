Colleges and COVID, the Challenge is Real

As the Vanderbilt Commodores football team endures a total shutdown of all team activities following several positive coronavirus test results by members of its football team, other campuses are also experiencing an increase in positive tests.

Since the return of students to campuses, at least two university presidents from SEC schools have felt the need to address the issue of parties and those who are ignoring social-distancing and the wearing of facial coverings that have attributed to the rise in on-campus cases at both institutions.

Vanderbilt is one of those institutions. Last week new university president Daniel Diermier released a statement on the issue along with a warning to students.

That warning, stop the stuff, or we'll send you home and put classes back online.

While that's not precisely what Diermier wrote, one can certainly reach the same conclusion that he and the Vanderbilt administration would consider this an option should the spike continue.

Likewise, Stuart Bell, president of the University of Alabama, admonished students after a weekend of parties at gathering places on "the strip" adjacent to campus in Tuscaloosa last week drew heavy criticism from people around the south.

The issue drew reaction and criticism from members of the Crimson Tide football team and Nick Saban, who took students to task on social media.

One reports indicated that there was over 500 new positive test for Alabama students since their return to campus. That's a startling number of new cases in just over one week.

While numbers around the south have been dropping, should the numbers increase continue on campuses, it could cause those schools and the conference to rethink their current plans.

As for the numbers at Vanderbilt, the Commodores are in a unique situation than anyone else in the SEC. Nashville is by far the largest city of any of the 14 league institutions, and it has a thriving tourism base that helps drive the cities economy. There are more bars on Broadway alone than most of the other 13 conference cities.

Keeping Vanderbilt students out of clubs, bars, or other such establishments in a city, the size, and scope of Nashville is all but impossible.

There is no easy answer. For these college presidents, athletic directors and head coaches attempting to keep their team's healthy and on the field, it might be time to consider isolating players by putting them in online classes as protection for the season.

It's a tough situation to be sure, and one that will continue to play out throughout the season, however long that might be.

